Binance's new regulated AED deposit and withdrawal solution explained

What it means for existing users and those just getting started

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The way users access digital assets in the UAE is evolving. Binance has launched a regulated AED deposit and withdrawal solution, enabling users to move funds directly between their UAE bank accounts and Binance through local banking infrastructure. Alongside the launch, Binance has also introduced the USDT/AED Spot Trading Pair, providing a direct trading route between UAE Dirhams and USDT.

But what does this actually mean for users?

Whether you’re already using Binance or simply exploring crypto for the first time, the launch aims to make the movement between traditional finance and digital assets simpler, more secure and more efficient.

What does it mean for existing Binance users?

For existing users, the biggest benefit is convenience. The new solution allows users to deposit AED directly into Binance with zero fees and withdraw funds back to their UAE bank account for a fixed fee of Dh 10 only. Transfers are typically processed within up to one business day, depending on banking cut-off times.

Transactions are conducted directly in AED, helping reduce the friction traditionally associated with moving between fiat and crypto.

The addition of the USDT/AED Spot Trading Pair further enhances accessibility by providing a direct route between UAE Dirhams and one of the world’s most widely used stablecoins.

Together, these developments help create a smoother experience for users moving between traditional banking and digital assets.

What does it mean for people new to crypto?

For those considering crypto for the first time, accessibility and trust are often key considerations. One of the questions many newcomers ask is how to move funds into a crypto platform in a way that feels familiar, safe and secure.

By enabling direct AED deposits and withdrawals through local banking infrastructure, Binance is helping simplify that journey. The solution is built within a regulated framework and is designed to make access to digital assets more straightforward for users who may previously have found the process confusing or complicated.

Why regulation matters:

As digital assets become increasingly integrated into the financial landscape, regulation continues to play an important role in building confidence and protecting users.

Binance operates within regulated frameworks in the UAE. Binance FZE is only available to qualified retail and professional investors.

Users are also required to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification as part of the onboarding process. These measures are designed to support a safer and more secure environment while helping users access digital assets through a regulated platform.

Eligible UAE residents aged 18 and above can create a Binance account and complete the required verification process.

A simpler connection between AED and crypto. At its core, the launch is about making the movement between fiat and crypto easier.

With zero-fee AED deposits, withdrawals fixed at Dh 10, faster transfers of up to one business day, and the introduction of the USDT/AED Spot Trading Pair, Binance is helping create a more seamless connection between traditional finance and digital assets.

For existing users, that means greater convenience. For new users, it means a simpler place to start.

Learn more about Binance’s AED solution and the USDT/AED Spot Trading Pair at the website link.

Disclaimer: Virtual asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your digital assets can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount you put in. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions, and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. You should only trade in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. Before trading, you should carefully consider your experience, financial situation, objectives and risk tolerance, and seek independent financial advice if needed.

Binance does not provide financial or trading advice of any kind, and no communication or information that we provide to you is intended as, or should be construed as, advice of any kind. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

Binance FZE is licenced by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to provide virtual asset services in the Emirate of Dubai, excluding the DIFC. Offer valid until 2026/07/02 23:59 (UTC).