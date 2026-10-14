Binance expands its financial super app offering with the launch of bStocks in the UAE

bStocks give UAE users 24/7 access to tokenised securities representing select U.S. stocks and ETFs

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Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users, today announced the launch of bStocks for eligible users in the UAE, marking another milestone in the company’s vision of becoming a financial super app.

The launch expands Binance’s growing ecosystem beyond digital assets, enabling users to access select U.S. stocks through tokenised securities within a single platform. As Binance continues to bridge traditional finance and blockchain technology, bStocks provide users with a more accessible and flexible way to diversify their portfolios while benefiting from blockchain-native capabilities.

Users in the UAE can already access a wide range of financial services, including crypto trading, earning products, etc. The addition of bStocks further strengthens Binance’s ambition to bring multiple financial opportunities together into one seamless ecosystem, making it easier for users to manage different asset classes through a single platform.

bStocks are tokenised securities designed to mirror the price* of select U.S. stocks and ETFs. Issued by BTech Holdings Limited, a Binance group affiliate, each bStock is intended to track the price of a corresponding underlying share held with a regulated custodian. While bStocks do not represent actual ownership of the underlying stocks, they are designed however to combine traditional finance with blockchain technology. They offer eligible users a simpler and more flexible way to access U.S. equity markets.

Bstocks allow eligible users to:

Start trading from just $5.

24/7 trading, allowing users to trade beyond traditional stock market hours*

Self-custody, with the ability to transfer supported bStocks to compatible BNB Chain wallets.

On-chain utility, enabling supported bStocks to be used across compatible blockchain applications.

Diversification, by accessing both digital assets and tokenised U.S. equities through one trusted platform.

Corporate actions, including stock splits and dividend-related adjustments, are processed automatically in accordance with the applicable product structure, helping users maintain continuous exposure without requiring manual action

At launch, eligible users will have access to tokenized securities representing:

Circle Internet Group (CRCLB/USDT)

Micron Technology (MUB/USDT)

NVIDIA (NVDAB/USDT)

Sandisk (SNDKB/USDT)

Tesla (TSLAB/USDT)

In addition to the above, many other bStocks are available on Binance and are expected to be introduced progressively, subject to applicable approvals.

Commenting on the launch, Tarik Erk, head of MENAT said: “At Binance, we’re building much more than a cryptocurrency platform, we’re building a financial super app designed to give users seamless access to a growing range of financial opportunities through one trusted ecosystem. The launch of bStocks in the UAE marks another important step in that journey. By bringing tokenised U.S. equities onto blockchain infrastructure, we’re making access to U.S. equity markets, more flexible and better aligned with how today’s digital-first users want to manage their finances. As we continue expanding our ecosystem, our focus remains on simplifying financial access while connecting traditional finance with the innovation of blockchain technology.”

*bStocks are designed to track the price of the corresponding underlying asset, but are not guaranteed to reflect its real-time market price at all times.

* Prices outside traditional market hours may be especially volatile, and trading during these periods carries additional risk.

Disclaimer: bStocks are Tokenized Securities classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments (paragraph 92, Schedule 1 to FSMR), offered through an Approved Prospectus in the ADGM. bStocks are not stocks or shares and do not allow holders to directly own a share or stock in the underlying listed company, and do not represent any affiliation with the underlying asset's issuer. bStocks do not entitle holders to any dividends, voting rights, or shareholder privileges. Where applicable, dividend-related adjustments may be retained as part of the redemption amount, net of withholding taxes, and may not reflect the full economic value of the dividend. bStocks are subject to liquidity risk, issuer risk, custody risk, regulatory risk, and possible loss of the entire amount committed. Prices outside traditional market hours may be especially volatile. The Binance Wallet Services are offered by Binance Barbados Limited and involve unregulated, third-party services not supervised by the FSRA or any other regulatory authority. Tokenized Securities are available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions on a secondary market basis. A public offering of bStocks will not be conducted in the United States or any other jurisdiction (other than the ADGM). They are not offered, sold, or distributed in the United States or to U.S. persons, and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. It is your sole responsibility to ensure that accessing and trading Tokenized Securities is lawful in your jurisdiction.