Alastair Buchan, St. James's Place: Swapping Scotland for the UAE

From the rugged coastline of Aberdeenshire to the skyscrapers of Dubai, Buchan reflects on two places that have shaped his life and career

For Alastair Buchan, partner at financial advisory firm St. James’s Place Middle East (SJP), two places in the world hold special significance. One is his home of Aberdeenshire in Scotland, known for its craggy clifftops and beautiful coastline. The other (far hotter) place is Dubai, which Alastair has witnessed grow beyond recognition over the past 25 years.

“Aberdeenshire and Dubai are very important places to me,” explains Alastair. “I first came to Dubai in 2001 on holiday and then returned every year thereafter,” he says of his connection with the Emirate. “I was blown away by the vision and ambition for Dubai and of Sheikh Mohammed, so much so that I purchased a property here in 2003.”

On the face of it, the two locations don’t have much in common. Yet they have a shared connection to the energy industry, with thriving oil and gas sectors and professional communities. Alastair has advised professionals from the energy sector on their finances throughout his career, with those unique skills now in demand in Dubai.

After relocating to SJP’s office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) from SJP’s granite townhouse in Aberdeenshire this year, Alastair is enjoying providing professional advice to a vibrant and diverse professional community in the Emirate, working with clients from all walks of life to help people achieve their financial goals.

“It’s an incredible place to work,” Alastair says of the DIFC. “It has so much to offer workers, residents and visitors alike. It’s a very positive place to be.”

“The positivity, can-do attitude, convenience, different nationalities living harmoniously side by side, and the feeling of safety, make it such an attractive destination and global business hub,” he adds.

Dubai has held a special place in Alastair’s heart for decades, and an opportunity to move to the Emirate came up after the London Stock Exchange-listed advisory giant was granted a license by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to set up shop in the city two years ago. Since then, the firm has steadily increased its client base as the UAE becomes one of the world’s most desirable locations to live and work.

Alastair is part of the team bringing SJP’s goal-driven, highly-personalised advice across to the UAE as the firm adds to its growing client list. With more than one million global customers and US$250bn in international assets under management, the UAE is the next major growth market for the firm, which has bases in the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

A trusted adviser for multiple generations

A financial adviser for most of his career, Alastair became interested in financial management at an early age after learning about money from his father, an accountant.

“My father had me managing my money when I was young,” he says. “We set up our first business together when I was 16.”

This early schooling in finance helped Alastair develop his personal philosophy towards money management, which he shares with clients to this day. He sees financial planning as a means to deliver choice to individuals and empower lives.

“Money and financial stability give you the power and the freedom to say no to what drains you and yes to what matters to you,” he says. “It gives you control over your time, which is one of the most precious resources we have.”

Alastair has been with SJP since 1996, having joined when the business operated under the name J. Rothschild Assurance, which was renamed St. James’s Place in 1997. Over the years, he has developed experience advising clients on their investments, tax matters, retirement, protection and business plans.

The SJP model is centred around developing holistic long-term wealth plans tailored to individual circumstances, something Alastair is pleased to bring to the UAE. This approach contrasts with the product and sales-driven advice that has been prevalent in the region historically.

“I think trust in the UAE [financial advice] industry has been damaged in the past, and SJPs presence in the region will help to restore this.”

Since moving to Dubai, Alastair has advised a host of UK expats who have made the same transition to the UAE, while maintaining his strong links to professionals in the energy sector. His clients include business owners and professionals from Dubai’s multinational community.

As more people move to the UAE from nations such as the UK to live and work, the need for complex professional financial advice is growing. The advice needs of the internationally mobile are often multi-faceted, with people holding assets and tax obligations in different countries.

This trend will continue to drive demand for specialised financial advice, Alastair says. “The UAE is amongst the top destinations globally for wealth migration, so the need for cross-border advisory services and integrated solutions across various jurisdictions will increase and will need to be satisfied.”

Alastair sees financial advice as a way to build long-term wealth that can benefit future generations. Helping people achieve long-term targets is his favourite part of the role.

“You can have such an impact on the lives of clients, helping them plan for their future and realise their goals,” he says. “We work with clients to ensure that they are financially well organised and that their families are well protected. We aim to build strong relationships so that we become the trusted adviser for multiple generations.”

Laying a foundation for growth

A strong focus on regulatory and legal frameworks has contributed to skyrocketing economic growth in the UAE in recent years. Alastair believes the region is well-positioned for the future due to the strength of the DIFC, and government drives to bolster financial services and financial literacy. Those efforts will reap benefits for generations to come.

“The UAE is actively promoting financial education and literacy through schools, banks and corporate programmes,” he says. “By empowering the younger generation and the workforce, this allows smarter financial decisions to be made. With crypto, property, FX and other traditional investments vying for the hard-earned Dirhams in your pocket, financial education and literacy are required more now than ever.”

Like many of his clients who have recently arrived from overseas, Alastair is happy to build a new life in his home from home, helping individuals achieve prosperity and maximise wealth from the abundant opportunity in the UAE.

“I see myself with SJP Middle East long-term, continuing to build and grow trusted relationships with clients in the region,” he says. “The need for trusted, tailored advice in the region is only going to grow as the expat community grows. Having been nearly 29 years with SJP, but only recently joined the Dubai office, I’d love to help strengthen our presence in the UAE just as we have done in the UK.”

To connect with Alastair, please visit: https://partnership.sjp.asia/partner/alastairbuchan

To learn more about St. James’s Place, please visit: https://www.sjp.asia/ae

The 'St. James's Place Partnership' and the titles 'Partner', 'Adviser', 'Partner Practice', or any variations thereof, are marketing terms used to describe representatives of the St. James's Place Group ('SJP Group'). St. James's Place (Middle East) Limited ('SJPME'), is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and is authorised to conduct the Financial Services of 'Advising on Financial Products' and 'Arranging Deals in Investments' Investments' in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (‘DIFC’). DFSA Firm Reference Number F003486.

Registered Address: Gate District Precinct Building 03, Units 706, 707 & 708, Level 7, DIFC, United Arab Emirates. SJPME is part of the SJP Group. Members of the St. James's Place Partnership in the DIFC are appointed by and represent SJPME and may facilitate business with other companies within the SJP Group.