Al Maryah Community Bank appoints Adeeb Ahamed as board adviser

Ashwani Kumar /ABU DHABI
Filed on October 26, 2021
Adeeb Ahamed

Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE’s first fully digital bank, has appointed Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Financial Holdings as the adviser to the board members.

The board comprises leaders from diversified sectors of economy. And Ahamed, in his new role, is expected to improve the bank’s strategic direction. His investments in financial services and digital payments span 11 countries in the GCC, Indian sub-continent and Asia-Pacific regions.

He is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s South Asian Regional Strategy Group and sits at the helm of companies in retail, F&B and luxury hospitality.

Al Maryah Community Bank, which started operations earlier this year, is a community oriented financial services provider committed to improving the quality of life of the UAE community by operating with integrity and using innovative smart technologies.

The bank is also heavily invested in digital solutions and elevation of user experience for the UAE community.

Ashwani Kumar

