AI transforms wealth management in UAE as advisers blend data and judgement

Artificial intelligence is steadily reshaping wealth management practices in the UAE, moving beyond experimentation into the core operating systems that underpin advisory services, experts say.

Rather than replacing traditional advisory models, the technology is being used to sharpen decision-making, improve efficiency and meet the increasingly complex demands of high-net-worth investors, Shivkumar Rohira, CEO EMEA at Klay Capital, a boutique financial advisory firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

“Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of the operating infrastructure of modern wealth management,” Rohira said, noting that its true impact lies in enhancing “the speed, efficiency, and depth of analysis available to advisors.” In practice, AI-driven tools are changing how portfolios are analysed and managed. Machine learning and advanced analytics are enabling firms to process large volumes of research, run scenario analysis faster and identify risk exposures more accurately.

This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where investors often hold diversified portfolios spanning multiple currencies, jurisdictions and asset classes. Technology is increasingly used to manage these complexities, from liquidity planning to cross-border structures, areas that would otherwise require significant manual oversight.

However, industry executives emphasise that AI remains an enabling tool rather than a substitute for expertise. “We do not view AI as a tool to blindly predict markets or replace investment judgment,” Rohira said, underlining the continued importance of human oversight. Instead, firms are deploying AI to handle repetitive and data-heavy tasks, freeing advisors to focus on higher-value functions such as strategic planning and client engagement.

“The real opportunity is that technology frees advisors from repetitive analytical tasks, allowing them to focus more on strategic thinking, relationship management, and high-value conversations,” he said.

At the same time, the growing use of AI is reshaping investor expectations. Clients are seeking faster insights, more proactive risk management and real-time visibility into their portfolios, alongside personalised advice.

“There is a clear shift towards combining human judgment with advanced analytical capabilities,” Rohira said, noting that investors now expect advisors to anticipate issues rather than react to them.

Despite the gains in efficiency and scale, firms are drawing clear boundaries around automation, particularly for high-value portfolios.

“Wealth management is deeply personal,” he said, adding that decisions often involve family businesses, succession planning and legacy considerations — areas where “context, trust, and experience matter enormously.”

This has led to a governance-first approach to AI adoption in the region. Firms are prioritising secure systems, data protection and auditability to maintain client confidentiality, especially for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. “Client confidentiality is critical… these systems must operate within secure, firm-controlled environments,”

Regulation is evolving alongside the technology. UAE authorities have shown support for innovation, while placing increasing emphasis on transparency, accountability and responsible implementation.

For wealth managers, this means ensuring that AI systems remain explainable and subject to human control.

“AI should not operate autonomously in wealth management,” he said, stressing that “final decision-making responsibility must always remain with experienced professionals.”

As adoption deepens, the emerging model is not one of human versus machine, but a combination of both. “The expectation today is not human versus technology; it is the intelligent combination of both,” Shivkumar Rohira said.

For UAE-based firms — and globally expanding players such as Klay Capital, which operates across multiple markets — this balance is likely to define the next phase of wealth management.