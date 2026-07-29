AI-powered financial guidance gains ground as UAE wealth habits evolve

As artificial intelligence reshapes the financial services sector, wealth management firms are increasingly focusing on consumer behaviour rather than investment products alone, reflecting a broader industry trend toward personalised financial guidance and predictive decision-making.

Industry executives say growing digital adoption, rising demand for financial literacy and advances in AI are accelerating a shift away from traditional portfolio-centric wealth management models. Instead, providers are looking at how people save, spend and manage debt to improve financial outcomes over the long term.

According to Benito Mable, founder and chief executive of Vault22, financial success often depends more on individual habits than on selecting the best-performing investment. “For most people, financial outcomes are determined far more by their behaviour than by picking the perfect investment,” he said. He added that wealth is typically built through “thousands of small decisions made consistently over time,” including saving regularly, staying invested during market volatility and avoiding unnecessary debt.

This behavioural approach has given rise to a new generation of AI-powered tools that aim to predict financial challenges before they occur. Rather than simply tracking past spending, these systems analyse patterns in cash flow, savings and financial behaviour to identify potential risks and opportunities.

“Most financial apps tell you what happened yesterday,” Mable said. “Predictive financial guidance helps you understand what is likely to happen next.” He noted that AI can identify signs that a user may miss a savings target, face a cash-flow shortfall or accumulate debt, enabling them to take corrective action earlier.

The trend is also helping broaden access to financial advice, a service that has traditionally been reserved for affluent clients due to the cost of personalised wealth management. Industry participants argue that AI has the potential to narrow this advice gap by making sophisticated financial insights available to a wider range of consumers.

“Democratised wealth intelligence means making the same level of sophisticated financial insight available to everyone, regardless of how much money they have,” Mable said. He added that AI could benefit consumers across the financial spectrum, from those trying to pay off debt to those managing investment portfolios.

The growing use of personal data to deliver customised recommendations has also heightened the importance of privacy and trust. As financial institutions collect increasing amounts of customer information, transparency around how that data is used is becoming a key differentiator.

“Personalisation should never come at the expense of trust,” Mable said, adding that customers should understand what data is being used and how it benefits them. He described trust as one of the most important competitive advantages in the emerging market for AI-driven financial services.

The UAE is increasingly viewed as a testing ground for these innovations. With high levels of digital adoption, a diverse expatriate population and a regulatory environment supportive of fintech development, the country is attracting firms focused on AI, digital assets and embedded finance.

Despite concerns that automation could replace human advisors, industry leaders expect a hybrid model to emerge. AI is likely to handle routine analysis and data processing, while advisors focus on strategic planning and relationship management. “The future isn’t AI versus humans. It’s AI and humans working together,” Mable said.

As AI becomes more sophisticated, experts believe the next phase of wealth management will be defined less by investment products and more by understanding customer behaviour, anticipating financial needs and delivering personalised guidance at scale.