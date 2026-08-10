ADX market value reaches Dh2.8 trillion as foreign investors drive new participation

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market capitalisation reached Dh2.8 trillion at the end of June 2026 as trading activity, institutional participation and international investor access continued to expand during the first half.

Trading value reached Dh171 billion, while total traded volume rose 3.7 per cent year-on-year to 50.3 billion shares. Average daily traded volume increased 9 per cent to 423 million shares, while the number of individual trades climbed 12 per cent to nearly 3.3 million.

Institutional investors accounted for 78 per cent of total trading value, while net positive inflows reached Dh1.4 billion, up 13.7 per cent from a year earlier.

International investors represented 48 per cent of total trading value, while the contribution of UAE nationals rose by six percentage points to 52 per cent.

The growth comes as the UAE’s equity markets continue to expand. In June, the Dubai Financial Market’s market capitalisation crossed Dh1 trillion for the first time, supported by foreign investor inflows, a strong financial year and a series of IPOs. DFM had added about Dh103 billion in market value since the end of March, when its market capitalisation stood at Dh897 billion.

Foreign investors account for 77% of new registrations

ADX onboarded more than 30,000 new investors during the first half, up 7.1 per cent year-on-year.

Foreign investors accounted for 77 per cent of the new registrations, highlighting growing international participation in Abu Dhabi’s capital markets.

Total dividends distributed during the period increased to Dh49.9 billion.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said the exchange remained focused on building a deeper, more liquid and internationally connected market.

He said ADX continued to expand market access, strengthen infrastructure and introduce new solutions aimed at making participation easier for local and international investors.

International access expands

ADX continued to deepen links with global financial institutions during the period.

HSBC became the exchange’s first foreign General Clearing Member, joining First Abu Dhabi Bank, while Morgan Stanley became its first international remote trading participant.

ADX also expanded cross-border links through roadshows in London and Hong Kong, signed a Letter of Intent with Borsa Italiana and continued to grow the Tabadul hub.

The Amman Stock Exchange joined the network, while ADIB Securities became the first UAE bank to participate.

The exchange also welcomed four new listings, including two dual-listed exchange-traded funds from the New York Stock Exchange, broadening investors’ access to international assets through Abu Dhabi.

Rights issues by Sharjah Islamic Bank and Annan Investment Holding also supported capital-raising activity.