ADCB posts record H1 profit of Dh7.6b as lending growth fuels earnings

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Thursday reported record first-half earnings on Thursday as strong lending growth, higher fee income and improving asset quality helped the lender benefit from buoyant economic activity in the UAE.

The bank posted profit before tax of Dh7.607 billion for the first six months of 2026, up 28 per cent year-on-year, while second-quarter profit before tax rose 26 per cent to a record Dh3.826 billion. The results marked ADCB’s 20th consecutive quarter of profit growth.

Net profit after tax reached Dh6.737 billion in the first half, up 34 per cent from a year earlier, while second-quarter net profit stood at Dh3.376 billion. ADCB noted that the comparison was affected by changes in its effective tax rate following the application of the International Activity Exclusion framework in the UAE.

The bank’s balance sheet continued to expand, with net loans increasing by Dh42 billion, or 10 per cent, since the start of the year to Dh445 billion. Customer deposits rose by Dh27 billion, or 5 per cent, to Dh527 billion. Total assets reached Dh833 billion, up 16 per cent from a year earlier.

Operating income climbed 12 per cent in the first half to Dh11.98 billion, supported by a 22 per cent increase in non-interest income to Dh4.51 billion. Non-interest income accounted for 38 per cent of operating income, reflecting stronger fee, commission and trading revenues.

Asset quality also improved. ADCB’s cost of risk fell to 38 basis points in the first half from 69 basis points a year earlier, while the non-performing loan ratio declined to 1.71 per cent from 1.83 per cent at the end of 2025.

“Profit before tax increased 26 per cent year on year to a record Dh3.826 billion, marking our 20th consecutive quarter of growth,” said Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer. He added that the bank was seeing “clear evidence of healthy investment activity and consumer confidence” across the UAE economy.