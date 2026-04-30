ADCB launches off-plan mortgage scheme to ease home financing for buyers

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has introduced a new off-plan mortgage solution aimed at improving access to early-stage home financing for buyers in the UAE, as lenders step up support for a property market increasingly driven by pre-completion sales.

The new offering allows eligible customers to secure mortgage pre-approval of up to 50 per cent of a property’s value when purchasing off-plan units from leading developers, giving buyers greater certainty at the planning stage of their home purchase.

The initiative comes at a time when off-plan transactions account for a dominant share of residential activity in Dubai and other emirates, reflecting strong investor appetite, flexible developer payment plans and sustained population growth across the UAE.

Under the scheme, pre-approvals remain valid for up to 12 months and can be renewed annually until the property is handed over. At completion, customers can transition seamlessly into a full mortgage facility at prevailing market rates, ensuring continuity from booking to final ownership.

The bank said the solution is designed to simplify the home-buying journey and provide greater clarity for customers committing to long-term property investments.

Interest or profit rates under the programme start from 3.49 per cent per annum fixed for three years, with financing available for eligible properties developed by major UAE developers. ADCB is also waiving processing and valuation fees for a limited period as part of the launch offer.

Industry analysts say such products are becoming increasingly important as off-plan purchases continue to reshape the structure of the UAE’s residential market, particularly in Dubai where developers have expanded project pipelines to meet sustained demand from investors and end-users.

By enabling buyers to secure financing earlier in the purchase cycle, banks are helping reduce uncertainty associated with payment milestones during construction and strengthening confidence among first-time homeowners as well as long-term investors.

The move also reflects intensifying competition among UAE lenders to capture mortgage demand in a market supported by strong economic fundamentals, rising employment and continued inflows of high-net-worth residents and professionals.

ADCB said the new solution forms part of its broader strategy to enhance customer experience through simplified financing processes and digital access channels. Customers can apply for conventional mortgage pre-approval by sending an SMS request, while Islamic home finance options are also available through a similar application route.

The launch underscores the banking sector’s expanding role in supporting the UAE’s real estate ecosystem, which remains one of the key pillars of non-oil economic growth and investment activity across the country.