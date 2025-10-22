Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posts record earnings in Q3 2025 as strategic growth accelerates

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Wednesday announced a record-breaking performance for the first nine months of 2025, reporting a net profit before tax of Dh6.1 billion, up 16 per cent year-on-year. The bank’s third-quarter results continued this momentum, with net profit after tax rising 14 per cent to Dh1.83 billion.

ADIB’s return on equity (ROE) reached an industry-leading 30 per cent, reflecting its strategic focus on capital optimization and diversified growth. Revenues for the period climbed 14 per cent to Dh9.1 billion, driven by strong growth in both funded and non-funded income.

Chairman Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili attributed the results to broad-based strength across the bank’s operations. “We reported another period of robust performance. Every business line performed exceptionally well, driven by heightened client activity and increased demand for financing,” he said. “The steady growth in both funded and non-funded income underscores the strength of our diversified revenue streams and the effectiveness of our enhanced cross-sell initiatives.”

Group CEO Mohamed Abdelbary highlighted the bank’s strategic execution and digital transformation as key drivers. “ADIB continues to demonstrate strong momentum, delivering consistent improvements in performance and returns quarter after quarter,” he said. “Our ability to effectively manage the balance sheet, expand our franchise, and capture market opportunities has enabled us to deliver another strong set of results for the third quarter, bringing first nine-month earnings to a new high with ROE at 30 per cent.”

Funded income rose 13 per cent to Dh5.5 billion, supported by a 21 per cent increase in average earning assets and higher financing volumes. Non-funded income grew 17 per cent to Dh3.6 billion, boosted by a 33 per cent rise in investment income and an 18 per cent increase in fees and commissions. Non-funded income now contributes 40 per cent to operating income, up from 39 per cent last year.

ADIB’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 28.3 per cent, down 81 basis points year-on-year, reflecting enhanced productivity and disciplined expense management. Operating expenses rose 11 per cent to Dh2.6 billion, driven by continued investments in talent, digital platforms, and technology.

The bank’s asset quality also improved, with the non-performing asset ratio dropping to 3.3 per cent—its lowest level since 2016. Provision coverage (including collaterals) rose to 170.2 per cent, while impairments increased by 14 per cent to Dh511 million. The cost of risk remained stable at 0.46 per cent.

ADIB’s balance sheet expanded significantly, with total assets reaching Dh270 billion, up 21 per cent year-on-year. Customer financing grew 26 per cent to Dh175 billion, and deposits rose 23 per cent to Dh222 billion, with CASA deposits comprising 65 per cent of the total.

The bank’s capital position remains strong, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.00 per cent and a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.65 per cent, both exceeding regulatory requirements. Shareholders’ equity increased 13 per cent to Dh30.5 billion.

As part of its Vision 2035, ADIB aims to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank, focusing on digital excellence, customer-centric solutions, and sustainability. The bank onboarded 225,000 new customers in the first nine months of 2025, with 75 per cent joining through digital channels.