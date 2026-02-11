A quiet revolution in wealth: How the Middle East became the world’s new centre of capital

Over the past decade, the Middle East has undergone a financial and socio-economic transformation. It has – in a relatively short space of time - evolved from a region primarily associated with energy resources into a sophisticated hub for global capital and private investment. Conversely, many developed nations have seen their economic growth and productivity slow down, while taxes rise.

Long-term planning and regulatory reforms partly explain why the Middle East is doing so well. Structural reforms, progressive regulations, and national strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s economic diversification initiatives have positioned centres like Dubai and Riyadh at the core of international wealth flows. Naturally, this evolution has helped to facilitate capital attraction – particularly with some developed economies experiencing a flight of wealth. This is neatly explained in the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 , which reflects on the United Kingdom’s projected loss of 16,500 millionaires in 2025. The report indicates that the UAE is projected to experience a net inflow of 9,800 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in 2025, while Saudi Arabia anticipates 2,400, many of whom are arriving from the UK.

The Middle East’s success is not, however, just a happy by-product of economic misfortunes in other parts of the world. The region’s emergence as a global centre of capital is underpinned by three key trends: the influx of global wealth, the maturation of local wealth management ecosystems, and an enhanced global influence through capital deployment. Policies promoting tax efficiencies and residency programs, combined with connectivity t