Final Boeing 747 airplane leaves Everett factory

The country bucks the trend as global growth is projected to lose its momentum in the last quarter of 2022 and early next year
The last Boeing 747 left the company's widebody factory in advance of its delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023.
"For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come," said Kim Smith, Boeing vice-president and general manager, 747 and 767 Programmes.
The 747 has played a key role in Boeing's history of aerospace leadership. Below are key facts about the iconic airplane:
· Production of the 747, the world's first twin-aisle airplane, began in 1967 and spanned 54 years, during which a total of 1,574 airplanes were built.
· At 250 ft 2 in (76.2 m), the 747-8 is the longest commercial aircraft in service. At typical cruising speeds, the 747-8 travels roughly the length of three Fifa soccer fields or NFL football fields, per second.
· The final airplane is a 747-8 Freighter. This model has a revenue payload of 133.1 tonnes, enough to transport 10,699 solid-gold bars or approximately 19 million ping-pong balls or golf balls.
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defence products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.
As a top US exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact.
The UAE and Dubai’s globally recognised management of the pandemic, strategic investment and business-friendly structural reforms, long-term residency schemes, and innovation-enabling regulatory environment have drawn entrepreneurial talent from every corner of the world
Dubai’s conducive business and investment ecosystem supports the growth of the global economy through the various exhibitions the city hosts, the Ruler said
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri says the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements will help ensure enough supply of basic commodities and reduce inflation in the country
Latest move by Al Ansari Exchange aims to further enhance the brand's value and identity among customers
Over 50% of contracts value will flow back into the UAE economy through Adnoc’s In Country Value programme and will support growth of the UAE food industry
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, says the mobility of talent is the fuel for the economy
The survey by Finastra shows that 71per cent of financial institutions in the UAE regard open finance as a ‘must have’, up from 50 per cent in 2021 while 94 per cent agree it is making financial services more collaborative