Fifa World Cup: Some UAE firms allow staff remote and hybrid work as productivity set to drop

Some companies in the UAE and the region are allowing staff hybrid work options, adjusted working hours, and remote working as productivity is set to fall during June and July due to the football World Cup.

According to recruitment and HR consultants, it is common for football fans in the UAE and Gulf countries to take annual leave to support their favourite teams.

The ongoing Fifa World Cup, which will run from June 11 to July 19 in the US, Mexico and Canada, will be held between 8 pm and 8 am UAE time, depending on where the match is being played.

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Major sporting events such as the Fifa World Cup can have a noticeable impact on workplace behaviour, employee engagement, and attendance patterns across the UAE and wider GCC, particularly given the region's strong passion for football and diverse international workforce.

The tournament has eight Arab nations taking part in the global event including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Iraq.

Drop in productivity

According to the findings of a survey conducted by GulfTalent, companies across the Middle East are set to experience a sharp drop in employee productivity during June and July this year as a result of the 2026 football World Cup.

The survey found that 84 percent of professionals in the region plan to watch at least some of the games. Interest is high across both genders, at 87 per cent among men and 74 per cent among women.

Of those who plan to watch, almost half say they will stay up to follow some matches through the night, with a similar proportion watching only the evening games prior to midnight, and a small number only catching up on replays the next day.

The other half who do foresee an impact on their work consist of 30 per cent who said they would cut their sleep and go to work tired, 8 per cent who would start work late, 8 per cent who would take the day off as annual leave, 6 per cent who would work from home, and 2 per cent who would call in sick.

Taking annual leave

Pedro Lacerda, senior vice president at TASC Outsourcing, said many organisations today operate with greater flexibility than they did during previous tournaments, particularly following the widespread adoption of hybrid and flexible working models.

“Businesses are increasingly adopting more flexible approaches to workforce management, with a stronger focus on productivity, employee experience, and operational continuity. Some employers may offer flexible scheduling, adjusted working hours, remote working arrangements, or team viewing activities depending on the nature of their operations,” he added.

“It is not uncommon for employees to request annual leave, flexible working hours, or schedule adjustments around major sporting events, particularly for high-profile matches involving their home countries or favourite teams. The widespread adoption of hybrid and flexible working models has given employees greater ability to accommodate these events while continuing to meet their professional responsibilities,” Lacerda said, adding that this flexibility also allows firms to support employees without creating significant disruption to day-to-day operations.

The organisations, he said, that plan ahead and communicate clearly are generally better positioned to maintain operational continuity while supporting employee engagement.