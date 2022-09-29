Fertiglobe shareholders approve $750 million dividend for first half of 2022

The law further promotes the UAE’s position as a leading country in the cooperatives field, in line with the principles of the 50 and the UAE Centennial 2071 goals: Abdulla bin Touq
Fertiglobe, the strategic partnership between Adnoc and OCI, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), and an early mover in clean ammonia, on Thursday announced its general assembly’s approval of the H1 2022 cash dividend of $750 million, equivalent to Dh2.75 billion or Dh0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid in October 2022 to shareholders of record as at October 10, 2022.
Ahmed El-Hoshy, chief executive officer of Fertiglobe, said Fertiglobe’s very solid first-half performance and approved dividend of $750 million has resulted from powerful earnings momentum, healthy cash conversion and a robust capital structure.
"The company has achieved strong growth since its landmark IPO on ADX almost one year ago, and we are delighted to have created significant value for shareholders during that time. As we look ahead to a very promising end to 2022, we will continue to execute on our strategy to create long-term value for all stakeholders,” he said.
The company’s potential for attractive future dividends is supported by its strong cash flow performance and competitive position on the global cost curve.
The second quarter of 2022 revenues increased 105 per cent to $1.5 billion, while adjusted EBITDA grew 155 per cent to $770 million compared to the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flows increased to $789 million in Q2 2022, from $328 million in Q2 2021. This strong earnings and cash generation in the second quarter resulted in a net cash position of $445 million as of 30 June 2022, compared to net debt of $487 million as at 31 December 2021 (0.3x net debt / adjusted EBITDA), supporting future growth and attractive dividend pay-out.
Fertiglobe’s dividend policy is to substantially pay out all excess free cash flows after providing for growth opportunities, while maintaining investment grade credit ratings.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The law further promotes the UAE’s position as a leading country in the cooperatives field, in line with the principles of the 50 and the UAE Centennial 2071 goals: Abdulla bin Touq
Deal comes in line with both countries’ efforts to boost cooperation in tax fields, increase investment opportunities, encourage trade exchange, and promote development goals
While Dubai’s largest bank Emirates NBD elevates the growth forecast for the UAE to seven per cent in 2022, the World Bank sees the country as the fastest rebounding economy in the GCC
The listing underscores the significance of Dubai’s financial markets development strategy and the efficiency of its markets
The world's number two clothing group is among a slew of Western companies that have exited Moscow as a result of the war in Ukraine
The deal ended when the football body reportedly raised its licensing fee demand from $150 million a year to $250 million
Bank of England steps in to buy long-dated bonds; 30-year yields tumble by 100bps after BoE support; BoE to buy up to £5 billion pounds of gilts a day until October 14; Gilt sales due to start next week postponed; BoE still aims to reduce QE holdings by £80 billion
The purpose of the BCG Global Climate and Sustainability Hub is to accelerate decarbonization across all sectors globally