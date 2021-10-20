Fertiglobe IPO raises Dh2.9 billion, sets price at Dh2.55 per share
Fertiglobe, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and chemical producer OCI, on Wednesday said that it had raised $795 million (Dh2.9 billion) from the initial public offering (IPO) and set a price of Dh2.55 per share.
The world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined sold 1,145,582,011 ordinary shares, which is equivalent to 13.8 per cent of its total issued share capital.
The company’s IPO witnessed strong demand from international, regional and local institutional investors as well as retail investors in the UAE and the region. Total gross demand for the IPO amounted to over $17.4 billion, oversubscribed by 22 times.
Based on the final offer price, Fertiglobe’s market capitalisation upon listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is expected to be approximately $5.8 billion (Dh21.2 billion). The IPO of Fertiglobe was the third-largest ever on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
The company plans to list and start trading on the Abu Dhabi bourse on October 27, 2021, under the symbol “Fertiglobe”. After the IPO, OCI will continue to own a majority stake while Adnoc will own 36.2 per cent in Fertiglobe.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East and Morgan Stanley & Co International acted as joint global coordinators. EFG-Hermes UAE, Goldman Sachs International and International Securities acted as joint book-runners. First Abu Dhabi Bank acted as the lead receiving bank and Al Maryah Community Bank acted as a receiving bank.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Dubai emerging as gateway for Indian ICT...
Dubai is fast emerging as the gateway for Indian ICT products to the... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai gets over 1,500 new food outlets in 9 months
New establishments are a sign of healthy economic recovery in the... READ MORE
-
Technology
IT spending by UAE, Mideast firms rises by up to...
There has been a double-digit increase in IT and digital... READ MORE
-
Finance
Emirates NBD Q3 net profit surges as retail...
The bank posted a jump of 61% in third-quarter earnings to Dh2.5... READ MORE
-
Technology
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Gitex in Dubai
Event has drawn participation of over 3,500 exhibitors from more than ... READ MORE
-
News
Global Village opening: Tickets, timings, new...
26 pavilions will participate in this year’s cultural... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE, Mideast airlines to hire 196,000 personnel
Emirates, Etihad and other carriers will host major recruitment... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Ruler shares hope for a...
They met at the UAE pavilion at the mega fair READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end