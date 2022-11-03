Fertiglobe announces 84% boost in Q3 profit

The Abu Dhabi listed company seeks second-half dividend guidance at a minimum of $700 million

Fertiglobe’s strong cash position supports the company in pursuing compelling growth opportunities as well as enabling a highly attractive dividend payout. — File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 6:41 PM

Fertiglobe, the strategic partnership between Adnoc and OCI, on Thursday said that its third-quarter 2022 revenues increased 52 per cent to $1.32 billion.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-listed company said its djusted EBITDA grew 64 per cent to $606 million during the July-September 2022 quarter while free cash flow increased to $189 million from $56 million in Q3 2021, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 237 per cent. However, adjusted net profit in third quarter of 2022 was $292 million, showing an increase of 84 per cent year-on-year basis.

For the nine-month period, revenue increased 87 per cent in 2022 to reach $3.97 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion, up 122 per cent and adjusted net profit of $1.10 billion increasing by 203 per cent.

Fertiglobe’s strong cash position supports the company in pursuing compelling growth opportunities as well as enabling a highly attractive dividend payout. Management guidance for second half of 2022 dividends is that the company will pay a minimum of $700 million, equivalent to Dh0.31 per share, to shareholders in April 2023.

Fertiglobe's attractive dividend outlook is backed by its competitive position on the global cost curve and free cash flow conversion capacity.

“We are pleased to report another very solid set of results, driven by a step-up in urea and ammonia prices, supported by tight market balances outweighing the usual seasonal slowdown. Looking ahead, our international order book is robust, as demand picks up in key import markets, giving us good visibility for Q4 and H1 2023," Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, said.

"Our competitive position on the global cost curve and free cash flow conversion capacity means that we are well-placed to continue to return capital to shareholders and expect second half of 2022 dividends to be a minimum of $700 million, bringing the total for 2022 to at least $1.45 billion, including the $750 million in first half of 2022 dividend paid to shareholders in October," he said.

“Our operational excellence program continues to be at the forefront of our agenda with a sharpened focus on efficiently utilising our young, world-scale production assets and capturing the highest netbacks as we capitalize on global supply chains – in partnership with OCI," El-Hoshy said.

"Building on our position as a leading producer and the largest seaborne exporter globally of essential nitrogen fertilizer products, we aim to fill supply gaps where possible and help in addressing global food security concerns. I would like to express my gratitude to the Fertiglobe team for working hard to deliver on our strategy and for always putting safety first. We are together looking forward to continuing to create value for shareholders in 2023,” he said.

The outlook for the fundamentals of Fertiglobe’s nitrogen end markets continues to be underpinned by tight supply, healthy farm economics and decades-low grain stocks globally, which incentivize the use of nitrogen fertilizers.

Meanwhile, Fertiglobe is making solid progress with its low-/no-carbon ammonia project pipeline, including a demonstration plant in Egypt as a proof of concept for green hydrogen to green ammonia.

The company is looking to deliver on its hydrogen strategy, while targeting investments significantly below replacement costs and setting the stage for the leading role it aspires to play in decarbonising industries that make up in excess of 90 per cent of current global greenhouse gas emissions.

Dividends and capital structure

Strong earnings and cash generation during the quarter resulted in a net cash position of $644 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to net debt of $487 million as at December 31, 2021 (0.3x net debt / adjusted EBITDA), supporting future growth opportunities and an attractive dividend pay-out.

Fertiglobe’s dividend policy is to substantially pay out all excess free cash flows after providing for growth opportunities, while maintaining investment grade credit ratings (S&P: BBB-, Moody’s: Baa3, Fitch: BBB-; all with stable outlooks). Based on the current visibility on Fertiglobe's order book and its favourable positioning on the global cost curve, management is guiding for H2 2022 dividends at a minimum of $700 million, payable in April 2023. The exact amount of the H2 2022 dividend will be announced with Q4 2022 results in February 2023. During calendar year 2022, Fertiglobe paid cash dividends of $1.1 billion.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

> Q3 2022 revenues increased 52% year-on-year to $1.32 billion, with adjusted EBITDA up 64% to $606 million, driven by higher selling prices

> Adjusted net profit was $292 million in Q3 2022, increasing 84% from $158 million in Q3 2021

> Strong cash position supports the company in pursuing growth opportunities, as well as enabling a highly attractive dividend payout

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com