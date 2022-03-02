FedEx Express breaks ground at Dubai South

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Dubai South; Tayssir Awada, vice-president, Planning and Engineering of FedEx Express MEISA, Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive-chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation, and Jack Muhs, regional president of FedEx Express MEISA. — Supplied photo

The ceremony was attended by executives from Dubai South and FedEx Express.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 6:45 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 6:48 PM

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp and the world’s largest express transportation company, broke ground on Wednesday on its new regional air and ground hub for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at Dubai Souths Logistics District. The ceremony was attended by executives from Dubai South and FedEx Express.

With a completion earmarked for 2023, the new FedEx Express regional hub located near Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) will cater to the growing e-commerce and trade demands in the MEISA region and beyond, support improved efficiencies across both its regional and global network, and expand the company’s commercial and operational footprint. — business@khaleejtimes.com