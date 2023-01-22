Federal Tax Authority opens pre-registration for corporate tax

The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the UAE

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 2:54 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 3:14 PM

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Sunday announced that it launched early registration for corporate tax through the EmaraTax platform to ensure digital tax services to the registered members and businesses.

The latest move is in line with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses, which stipulates that taxable persons will become subject to corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year that starts on or after June 1, 2023.

The authority explained that the early registration period is available from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the UAE. These selected companies will be receiving invitations from the FTA by email and SMS, allowing them to register via the EmaraTax platform.

"Since the announcement of corporate tax in the UAE, the FTA has intensified its efforts, in collaboration with the competent authorities, to develop procedures to implement it in accordance with the highest standards," FTA director-general Khalid Ali Al Bustani, said.

He said the FTA will ensure the efficiency, accuracy, and seamlessness of administrative procedures in a way that will not impact business operations and flow. "The authority prioritises supporting all business sectors to comply with tax regulations and procedures through flexible mechanisms that align with international best practices,” Al Bustani said.

Who can register

Pankaj S. Jain, managing director of AskPankaj Tax Advisors, said the corporate tax registration will be distinct and independent of the VAT registrations.

"All businesses (w.g. free zones, companies and individuals would be required to register even if the taxable income is below the threshold of Dh375,000 per annum or exempt," Jain told Khaleej Times on Sunday.

In reply to a question, he said businesses are not required to take any action on corporate tax registration as of now unless they received an "invitation to register" during the January-Mayperiod.

"No penalties relating to registration may be imposed if the businesses ensure to register at least before the due date for tax return submission (i.e. nine months from the end of the relevant financial year)," Jain said.

Ample time for registration

After the pre-registration phase, the FTA will announce at a later date when registration will be open for other companies and businesses.

The FTA will make sure to give ample time for companies and businesses to apply for registration and meet their legal obligations. When registration opens, priority will be given to companies and businesses that have a financial year starting on June 1, 2023.

The authority welcomes any feedback and suggestions during this phase to ensure continuous improvements of registration procedures and processes.

“The authority is committed to positioning itself as a partner and ally to business sectors, making dedicated efforts to safeguard their interests and support the national economy at the same time through balanced and transparent procedures that strengthen the UAE’s competitive environment,” Al Bustani said.

The FTA will be providing more information about registration for corporate tax in due course, and more details about Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses will be made available through the link: https://tax.gov.ae/en/taxes/corporate.tax/corporate.tax.topics/what.is.corporate.tax.aspx

