Federal Tax Authority activates EmaraTax

The transition to the new platform was done seamlessly in an effort to ensure all current users can easily navigate EmaraTax

The platform has been successfully activated, with all services now made available to taxpayers using the latest technologies implemented in the tax field around the world. — File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 6:44 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 6:45 PM

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched its new integrated and fully developed digital tax administration platform EmaraTax on December 5, 2022. The platform has been successfully activated, with all services now made available to taxpayers using the latest technologies implemented in the tax field around the world.

In a press statement, the FTA asserted that the transition from the electronic tax system that was previously used, to the new platform, was done seamlessly, with data of all existing users successfully migrated to EmaraTax, enabling them to easily use the new digital platform, with no effect on the transactions carried out by any of the authority’s customers. All transfer procedures were completed over the National Day holiday.

The authority noted that the EmaraTax smart application will be launched soon and made available for mobile devices.

FTA director-general Khalid Ali Al Bustani, said the launch of EmaraTax is a significant step forward and is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to embrace modern technologies and establish an integrated digital infrastructure that serves all categories of customers.

"Launching the new platform is a milestone in the Authority’s ambitious plans to become a leading digital authority in the tax sector, marking a notable leap forward towards advancing the UAE’s tax system,” he said.

The taskforce assigned to implement the project worked non-stop over an extended period of time to build an integrated tax platform powered by the latest technologies and smart programmes used in the tax field, in order to improve the experience for the Authority’s customers and allow them to manage their tax operations and transactions quickly, efficiently, seamlessly, and transparently.

Al Bustani stressed that the EmaraTax platform, launched today, and the EmaraTax smart mobile application set to be introduced soon, offer smart solutions for the sustainable improvement of customer experiences, allowing for seamless, round-the-clock access to all FTA services from any location. This includes registration, submitting Tax returns, and paying outstanding taxes for all taxpayers registered in the system, in addition to tax refund services for those eligible. The platform also allows for submitting reconsideration requests, among many other services.

The authority stated that taxpayers, tax agents, and all groups concerned with the tax system will benefit from the improvements made available through the new platform.

As part of its commitment to enhancing communication with taxpayers and customers and educating them about the main features of the EmaraTax platform, the FTA is holding a series of virtual daily seminars throughout the month of December to train users on how to navigate through the new platform, get answers to any inquiries, and overcome any difficulties they may encounter.

The sessions will outline the steps needed to reset the password for each registered user, and how to submit Tax returns and pay outstanding liabilities for both value-added tax (VAT) and Excise Tax.

