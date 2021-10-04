Fede Hidalgo Is Sharing His Expertise in E-Commerce Through His New Education Platform, tu.tienda
“Anyone who has the desire and determination can sell online without previous experience.” – Fede Hidalgo.
In the past year, e-commerce has attracted a lot of attention which has further been necessitated by changing consumer behavior. This has made it crucial for businesses to incorporate e-commerce. Fede Hidalgo is an e-commerce specialist sharing his expertise and helping businesses easily navigate the industry.
Fede is the Founder of tu.tienda, an education platform that teaches entrepreneurs how to start an online store and generate sales from the word go. The program has, to date, helped over 500 people set up their stores.
Growing up in the digital age, Fede learned the value of digital platforms at a young age. At eleven, he started making online games, which later progressed to creating his first-ever online store. Within no time, he was billing 300,000 euros in a month. When the COVID pandemic hit, and businesses were trying to survive the adverse effects and find their footing in e-commerce, Fede was inspired to put his sixteen years of experience into good use. In 2020, he launched tu.tienda.
Fede wanted to help businesses establish their spot in the e-commerce market in a fast yet affordable way. He charges 95 euros for the whole course. Ensuring his students do not get confused by the many complex terms, Fede breaks down e-commerce into easy and understandable sections.
People perceive selling online as difficult and that you have to invest a lot of money. On the contrary, Fede notes even someone with no prior experience can start and successfully operate a profitable business and do so with minimal capital as long as they are determined and ready to learn. He says he has had students who started their stores with as little as 60 euros, and they are now making more than two thousand euros in a single month.
Understanding the value of advertising, as part of the course, Fede also shares tips on how to create ads with very high returns. “The secret to creating an effective advertisement is by creating ads that fit your goals,” says Fede. Whether you want to drive sales or promote brand recognition, understanding the intent of the advertising campaign is crucial. It is also important to note that a strategy that works for another business may or may not work for you.
In addition to sharing his expertise, Fede provides warehouses for his students to store their products. This means you will only have to buy a product once you have sold it.
As a young person himself and seeing that most of his students are young too, Fede aims to cut unnecessary costs. “The cost of living is high,” says Fede, “Not to mention the unemployment rate.” Imposing extra charges on a person who is just getting started and has no reliable income leaves the person disoriented. As much as they are willing to give it a shot, they do not have the finances to support their dream.
Failure does not mean that it is the end of it all. Fede has made mistakes that made him lose money, but that does not mean he gave up. He says the countless mistakes and failures are part of the reason he is a success today. He also notes that some of those mistakes could have been avoided if he had the knowledge and expertise he has now. While it is impossible to undo past mistakes, he uses his knowledge to help other entrepreneurs avoid making similar mistakes.