Fed raises rate to 22-year high

US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 10:00 PM

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, reaching a 22-year high.

The current targeted rate of 5.25-5.50 per cent is aimed at bringing US inflation to the Fed’s desired level of 2 per cent, while keeping the option open for more such moves in the coming months.

More to follow: