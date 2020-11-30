Fed extends emergency lending programmes
The announcement marked an about face after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the programs should be allowed to lapse as planned on December 31.
The Federal Reserve said Monday it has extended several pandemic emergency lending programs through March 31, with approval from the US Treasury Department.
The announcement marked an about face after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the programs should be allowed to lapse as planned on December 31.
The Fed protested the decision in a rare public statement, saying the programs provided an important "backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy." — AFP
-
Business
Fed extends emergency lending programmes
The announcement marked an about face after Treasury Secretary Steven ... READ MORE
-
Business
S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44b deal
The merger will create a $126-billion financial services behemoth... READ MORE
-
Business
China’s factory activity, services hit...
China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index ... READ MORE
-
Business
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil exports
The emirate’s non-oil sector recorded imports worth Dh69.33... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews