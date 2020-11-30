Business
Fed extends emergency lending programmes

AFP/Washington
Filed on November 30, 2020
The announcement marked an about face after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the programs should be allowed to lapse as planned on December 31.

The Federal Reserve said Monday it has extended several pandemic emergency lending programs through March 31, with approval from the US Treasury Department.

The Fed protested the decision in a rare public statement, saying the programs provided an important "backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy." — AFP




