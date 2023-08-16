Fast Food & Café Convention to show the way forward in F&B

This year’s convention is set to be bigger and better than ever

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 5:48 PM

The highly-anticipated Third Edition of the Fast Food & Café Convention is back in Dubai this year, in collaboration with Khaleej times and the UAE Restaurants Group. Mark your

for November 22, 2023, as this prestigious event will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

The team at Oddbox, the brilliant minds behind this exceptional event, are thrilled with the overwhelming response from the industry to the Middle East’s only show dedicated to the QSR, Fast Casual, Café, and cloud kitchen community.

This year’s convention is set to be bigger and better than ever, with over 750+ attendees, 35+ esteemed speakers, and 40+ exhibitors. Some of the brightest tech minds and organisations in the world are scheduled to take part in the event, including Lead Partner, Restroworks, and Platinum Partners: Al Bayader, Geidea, & Urban Piper. These esteemed partners are on a mission to champion the F&B community in the Middle East.

The expert advisory committee comprises the most brilliant minds in the industry, including Sherif M. El Sherif, managing director at Olayan Food Division, George Kunnappally, managing director at Nando’s, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO at Seed Group & managing director Jollibee UAE, Mubarak Nabil Jaffar, co-founder & CEO of KLC Virtual Restaurants, Tapan Vaidya, CEO of PJP Investments Group LLC, and Stephen Flawith, founder & CEO at Yolk Brands. Their expertise and insights ensure that our convention offers unparalleled value and knowledge.

The FFCC agenda is packed with captivating sessions designed to enlighten and spark thought-provoking discussions. Topics such as “Can Technology Really Help to Save Costs & Boost Bottom Line Efficiency?” and “Sustainability: A Journey or a Destination?” will provide invaluable insights. The potential of payment gateways as a catalyst for driving growth in brand profitability will also be explored, as well as the emerging megatrend of data monetisation.

FFCC offers a full-day conference with strategic breaks, providing ample networking opportunities for attendees, speakers, and partners. This is the perfect platform to collaborate and forge valuable connections.

But don’t just take our word for it; let’s hear what some of the partners have to say about the shows:

“I am one of the biggest fans of this event. It’s our second year in a row attending FFCC, and honestly, it has been amazing for us. The quality of discussions we’ve had with potential clients, partners, and industry experts has been unparalleled. Having everyone from the ecosystem gathered in one place is truly remarkable. You can meet your clients, aggregators, POS providers, and suppliers all in one location. The entire ecosystem is here, and it’s at the heart of everything we do. Thank you to the organizers.” - General Manager, Foodics, UAE

“This is the first time my company, specialized in packaging food & cleaning materials, has attended the event, and it has been fantastic. I love it. It’s a great platform for exchanging ideas, and the speakers have been unbelievably fantastic. The subjects and topics discussed have been right on point. I’m particularly interested in sustainability products and programs that many companies are following. The only regret I have is not attending last year. Thank you very much.” - Founder and CEO of AL Bayader

The FFCC team is committed to raising the bar and ensuring that our show continues to grow in terms of quality and size for its valued partners and attendees. it is dedicated to promoting and advancing the industry in the UAE and is eagerly looking forward to hosting you at this year’s event and surpassing all expectations.

For more information about the show, please visit fastfoodconvention.com or email us at george@odd-box.com