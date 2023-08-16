Fast Food & Café Convention to show the way forward in F&B

According to the World Gold Council, January and August are historically the strongest months for gold returns
The highly-anticipated Third Edition of the Fast Food & Café Convention is back in Dubai this year, in collaboration with Khaleej times and the UAE Restaurants Group. Mark your
for November 22, 2023, as this prestigious event will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.
The team at Oddbox, the brilliant minds behind this exceptional event, are thrilled with the overwhelming response from the industry to the Middle East’s only show dedicated to the QSR, Fast Casual, Café, and cloud kitchen community.
This year’s convention is set to be bigger and better than ever, with over 750+ attendees, 35+ esteemed speakers, and 40+ exhibitors. Some of the brightest tech minds and organisations in the world are scheduled to take part in the event, including Lead Partner, Restroworks, and Platinum Partners: Al Bayader, Geidea, & Urban Piper. These esteemed partners are on a mission to champion the F&B community in the Middle East.
The expert advisory committee comprises the most brilliant minds in the industry, including Sherif M. El Sherif, managing director at Olayan Food Division, George Kunnappally, managing director at Nando’s, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO at Seed Group & managing director Jollibee UAE, Mubarak Nabil Jaffar, co-founder & CEO of KLC Virtual Restaurants, Tapan Vaidya, CEO of PJP Investments Group LLC, and Stephen Flawith, founder & CEO at Yolk Brands. Their expertise and insights ensure that our convention offers unparalleled value and knowledge.
The FFCC agenda is packed with captivating sessions designed to enlighten and spark thought-provoking discussions. Topics such as “Can Technology Really Help to Save Costs & Boost Bottom Line Efficiency?” and “Sustainability: A Journey or a Destination?” will provide invaluable insights. The potential of payment gateways as a catalyst for driving growth in brand profitability will also be explored, as well as the emerging megatrend of data monetisation.
FFCC offers a full-day conference with strategic breaks, providing ample networking opportunities for attendees, speakers, and partners. This is the perfect platform to collaborate and forge valuable connections.
But don’t just take our word for it; let’s hear what some of the partners have to say about the shows:
“I am one of the biggest fans of this event. It’s our second year in a row attending FFCC, and honestly, it has been amazing for us. The quality of discussions we’ve had with potential clients, partners, and industry experts has been unparalleled. Having everyone from the ecosystem gathered in one place is truly remarkable. You can meet your clients, aggregators, POS providers, and suppliers all in one location. The entire ecosystem is here, and it’s at the heart of everything we do. Thank you to the organizers.” - General Manager, Foodics, UAE
“This is the first time my company, specialized in packaging food & cleaning materials, has attended the event, and it has been fantastic. I love it. It’s a great platform for exchanging ideas, and the speakers have been unbelievably fantastic. The subjects and topics discussed have been right on point. I’m particularly interested in sustainability products and programs that many companies are following. The only regret I have is not attending last year. Thank you very much.” - Founder and CEO of AL Bayader
The FFCC team is committed to raising the bar and ensuring that our show continues to grow in terms of quality and size for its valued partners and attendees. it is dedicated to promoting and advancing the industry in the UAE and is eagerly looking forward to hosting you at this year’s event and surpassing all expectations.
For more information about the show, please visit fastfoodconvention.com or email us at george@odd-box.com
According to the World Gold Council, January and August are historically the strongest months for gold returns
Limited supplies risk a further spike in the price of rice, and global food inflation, hitting consumers in Asia and Africa, say analysts
Naveen Sharma, co-founder and chairman of Taxation Society, appreciates UAE’s vision towards artificial intelligence
Once completed, the new entity will be the fourth largest luxury company in the world, with a combined share of around 5.1 per cent of the luxury goods market, according to research
It is Britain's biggest retail casualty since convenience store chain McColl's collapsed in May last year
Five of the world’s 10 biggest spending state-owned investors of 2022 were from the Gulf nations and they deployed approximately $74 billion on aggregate last year, according to Global SWF
The country remains focused on the continent’s high-growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics, and technology: Report
This acquisition aims to diversify and expand into sectors in which EIH invests