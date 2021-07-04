Family Offices should actively lend support to startups, entrepreneurs, says Ayman Tamer
Tamer’s annual turnover is 9.2 billion Saudi riyals with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11 per cent.
Family Offices should actively lend support to startups and entrepreneurs as this will encourage more startups, boost the ecosystem to produce new innovations, Ayman Tamer, chairman of Tamer Group, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.
Last week, the group signed a sales and purchase agreement with Dubai-based Mumzworld, the largest mother, baby & child (MBC) e-commerce platform in the Middle East for a proposed acquisition of a majority stake.
Tamer said: “I see more family businesses will move into extending support to innovation. The startups need to add to the equity story to attract family businesses.”
Tamer Group is one of the largest regional healthcare distributors with its consumer and nutrition divisions and logistics services. Tamer’s annual turnover is 9.2 billion Saudi riyals with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11 per cent.
“The Mumzworld’s acquisition will open the door for accelerating the Tamer Group’s digitisation and complement the new business model that the group is tapping,” added Tamer.
The transaction will give Mumzworld access to a large, committed pool of capital that will allow the business to supercharge its growth. Tamer will also help further institutionalise the business, and use Tamer’s portfolio companies to spur organic growth of Mumzworld.
“We believe that e-commerce is the future for the GCC. As a major player in the FMCG space, e-commerce is no longer an option, but a necessity. The world has shifted to a customer-centric model with consumer behaviours, trends and data becoming the new gold. Players in the space need to understand their customers and adapt to their changing needs. Mumzworld will be a stepping stone towards ‘Tamer Digital’ — a very ambitious vertical we intend to build to serve the nation, working towards delivering on Saudi’s Vision 2030,” added Tamer.
The group is celebrating their 100 year anniversary and is the largest healthcare distributor in the GCC especially in Saudi Arabia. With a strong footprint in healthcare, beauty care, prestige products, and FMCG. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
IBC Group to end Bitcoin and Ethereum mining in...
The group plans to move staff to UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan,... READ MORE
-
Business
Aster Pharmacy honoured with two Dubai Business...
The first Aster Pharmacy was launched by Dr Azad Moopen, founder... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE sees solid recovery of key sectors
The clothing and footwear sector recorded 115.02 points compared to... READ MORE
-
Business
Cybercrime, corporate fraud cost global economy...
Cybersecurity Ventures expects global cybercrime costs to grow by 15... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates PCR testing
Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: RAK extends safety rules till...
All public events are restricted only to those who have received the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Can mRNA vaccines provide long-term...
Experts weigh in on the jabs following a study published in Nature... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
99% of US Covid deaths are unvaccinated people:...
Dr Anthony Fauci says it's really sad that most of these deaths are... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program