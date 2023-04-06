UAE: How fake car parts threaten road safety, residual vehicle value

Millions of parts are seized by customs authorities in major ports

In the UAE, over 94,000 fake parts were seized in the first half of 2022, with a combined value of Dh2.39 million. - KT file

The global trade in counterfeit automotive parts has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry in recent years. Millions of parts are seized by customs authorities in major ports and distribution centres each year, but many more reach garages and workshops across the world.

In the UAE, over 94,000 fake parts were seized in the first half of 2022, with a combined value of Dh2.39 million.

“At best, counterfeit parts can result in increased wear and tear on your vehicle, reducing its reliability and long-term residual value. At worst, they can result in a dangerous failure of essential components such as brakes while driving,” says Ganesh Jawahar - MD Global Aftersales Automotive – Al-Futtaim Automotive.

The majority of parts involved in the seizures included air filters, oil filters, engine oil, brake pads, and other consumables which are regularly replaced on vehicles, and therefore enjoy high sales volumes.

A loser look at these spares can show us they can affect the vehicle’s performance.

Engine oils

As part of the seizure operations, in addition to counterfeit engine oil, thousands of empty Toyota and Lexus oil canisters were seized. These are a popular item for counterfeiters, as they are refilled with a lower-quality motor oil, and then sold as an original OEM product. “Low-quality motor oils do not provide optimal lubrication for your engine, and degrade faster, resulting in increased engine wear,” Jawahar said.

Oil filters

Substandard oil filters are less effective at removing contaminants from engine oil, which in turn increases wear and tear on the engine thus adding to long-term costs. In addition, counterfeit oil filters often use low-quality rubber on the gasket, which will harden in the heat over time, causing oil leaks. A serious oil leak can be catastrophic for an engine if not noticed by the driver in time.

Ganesh Jawahar - MD Global Aftersales Automotive – Al-Futtaim Automotive. - Supplied photo

Air filters

An engine requires a steady flow of air into it to mix with the fuel in the cylinders for combustion. The air filter filters out dust and particles to stop them getting into the engine.”Counterfeit air filters use poor quality filtration membranes that become clogged easily, rapidly reducing air flow of clean air into the engine, which then suffers from reduced power and fuel efficiency,” Jawahar said.

Brake pads

The implications for counterfeit brakes are far more serious. “Longer braking distance due to reduced friction, increased brake fade in certain driving conditions such as extended downhill routes, and more rapid wear leading to unexpected brake failure are all potential problems caused by counterfeit brake parts,” Jawahar said.

While many independent garages are trustworthy, a few bad actors increase their margins by using counterfeit parts whilst still charging OEM prices for them. “The only way to be 100 per cent certain is to always take your car to the dealership’s service centre for your brand. Manufacturer’s service centres will always use original, high-quality parts that are specifically designed for your vehicle,” Jawahar said.

