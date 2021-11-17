Facilio unveils Connected CMMS for game-changing property operations

Ministry official says education key to achieving sustainable development and transition to knowledge economy.
Business
Facilio's connected CMMS solution aims to help enterprises simplify operations, optimise expenses, and keep pace with the dynamic needs of customers.
By doing so, Facilio reimagines the legacy CMMS/CaFM (Computerised Maintenance Management System/Computer-Aided Facility Management) software market beyond just a system of records of assets and maintenance schedules and creates a unified solution that focuses on connecting systems, people and processes through an IoT based, low-code SaaS platform with workflow management capabilities.
“The industry has long been forced to adopt complex processes and operate around legacy tools and software limitations. Property teams are often limited rather than enabled by the software they use. Facilio reimagines a connected CMMS solution to solve this pain point—bringing the power of the latest technology trends in enterprise cloud applications to the property operations market,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder, and CEO, Facilio Inc.
“We’re thrilled to lead this transition as we continue to help enterprises replace multiple siloed tools with one comprehensive operations platform.”
The product offering has been met with excitement by Facilio customers as they see the value of a unified solution that can potentially eliminate siloed applications and manual processes. Even before its public launch, Facilio demonstrated impressive traction, acquiring a number of commercial offices, healthcare, and retail customers across North America, the UK & Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, who are realising cost savings through greater efficiency and agile performances.
Facilio’s connected CMMS solution helps property teams to:
● Unify portfolio operations: includes modules for helpdesk, facility maintenance and inspections, inventory and asset management, tenant and customer servicing, contractor management, compliance and audit tracking, workplace management, condition-based and predictive maintenance, energy and asset performance optimization, and more.
● Enhance customer experience with meaningful OT integrations: API-first approach that offers seamless integration with BMS, sensors, BIM, and any 3rd party business software.
● Orchestrate and automate workflows: no code/low code workflow automation engine that allows intelligent routing of work across modules, status change, inspection, approvals, and resolution workflows.
● Engage multiple stakeholders: intuitive and contextual web, mobile, and kiosk-based interfaces for multiple stakeholders across O&M teams as well as external parties including contractors, customers, tenants, and occupants.
