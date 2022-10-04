Facilio, Tuten Labs to digitise and automate large format retail stores globally

Rolls out a unified AI-driven Connected Retail solution for remote store operations

Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 6:13 PM

Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, today announced a strategic partnership with Tutenlabs, a US-based IoT solutions provider, to offer a unified solution to optimize store operations and energy efficiency across large retail portfolios in the UAE, Europe, UK and the US.

Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio said: “Our Connected Retail solution is aimed at transforming retail operations to become agile, connected and experience-centric. Partnering with a leading solution provider like Tuten Labs will help us deliver cloud-based portfolio performance management solutions at scale and exponentially raise the operational efficiencies in the retail industry.”

The partnership will enable both companies to offer a superior tech-based value proposition in the retail stores operations & automation sector, including 24/7 predictive monitoring of critical assets, proactive facility helpdesk services, centralized vendor management systems, refrigeration optimization and more. Facilio and Tutenlabs will leverage their enhanced capabilities to drive value for retail sites from leading brands across regions.

Facilio has already seen substantial success in the adoption of its connected CMMS platform among Dubai-based real estate companies. They have now unveiled a scalable, AI-driven Connected Retail solution to help retail portfolios remotely monitor and control systems, deploy optimization strategies at scale, and improve energy savings & asset performance.

Roi Amszynowski, CEO of Tutenlabs said, "Working with Facilio is much more than using a new piece of software; it means consolidating a one-in-a-kind value proposition to transform the facility management industry. Our customers deserve the best. By joining forces with Facilio, we are confident that we will keep generating more value and savings for all of our stakeholders.”

business@khaleejtimes.com