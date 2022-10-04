Facilio, Tuten Labs to digitise and automate large format retail stores globally

The new concept design aims to refresh the look of the branches and better serve customers by focusing on the customer’s journey and experience
Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, today announced a strategic partnership with Tutenlabs, a US-based IoT solutions provider, to offer a unified solution to optimize store operations and energy efficiency across large retail portfolios in the UAE, Europe, UK and the US.
Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio said: “Our Connected Retail solution is aimed at transforming retail operations to become agile, connected and experience-centric. Partnering with a leading solution provider like Tuten Labs will help us deliver cloud-based portfolio performance management solutions at scale and exponentially raise the operational efficiencies in the retail industry.”
The partnership will enable both companies to offer a superior tech-based value proposition in the retail stores operations & automation sector, including 24/7 predictive monitoring of critical assets, proactive facility helpdesk services, centralized vendor management systems, refrigeration optimization and more. Facilio and Tutenlabs will leverage their enhanced capabilities to drive value for retail sites from leading brands across regions.
Facilio has already seen substantial success in the adoption of its connected CMMS platform among Dubai-based real estate companies. They have now unveiled a scalable, AI-driven Connected Retail solution to help retail portfolios remotely monitor and control systems, deploy optimization strategies at scale, and improve energy savings & asset performance.
Roi Amszynowski, CEO of Tutenlabs said, "Working with Facilio is much more than using a new piece of software; it means consolidating a one-in-a-kind value proposition to transform the facility management industry. Our customers deserve the best. By joining forces with Facilio, we are confident that we will keep generating more value and savings for all of our stakeholders.”
business@khaleejtimes.com
The new concept design aims to refresh the look of the branches and better serve customers by focusing on the customer’s journey and experience
Aroma International Building Contracting has been appointed to accelerate the development of Kensington Waters and Berkeley Place, with respective contract values of Dh200 million and Dh105 million
Total e-commerce sales in the UAE recorded remarkable growth in 2021, reaching $4.8 billion during the year compared to $2.6 billion in 2019
The remaining 20 per cent of International Energy Holding has been acquired by Alpha Dhabi Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate and subsidiary of the International Holding Company
Katim’s cross-platform products and solutions ensure end-to-end encryption of voice, video, and data, through reliable and dedicated networks.
The average property price in this prime community has reached Dh3,619 per square foot; Prominent areas in Dubai for affordable and luxury properties have reported significant growth during first half of 2022
The UK is focusing on the Green Finance Agenda and is really looking forward to the work done in the Emirates around the moves towards net zero