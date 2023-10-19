FAB’s 9-month profit surges 58% to Dh12.4b

Lender delivers double-digit growth in revenue and bottom line

In the third quarter, FAB reported a 46 per cent jump in profits, beating analysts’ expectations. — File photo

by Issac John Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 7:51 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 7:52 PM

Propelled by a solid third-quarter performance, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest lender by assets, achieved a record performance in the first nine months of 2023, reporting a net profit of Dh12.4 billion, up 58 per cent year-on-year.

In the third quarter, FAB reported a 46 per cent jump in profits, beating analysts’ expectations, on higher income from interest payments as customers paid more to borrow. Q3 net profit jumped to Dh4.3 billion, the highest ever on an underlying basis, as revenue surged by 27 per cent to Dh7.0 billion. The return on tangible equity improved to 18.3 per cent, FAB said in a statement.

The bank recorded a 9-month revenue of Dh20.5 billion, up 38 per cent year-on-year, “reflecting the successful and sustained execution of the bank’s growth strategy.”

“In the third quarter of 2023, we achieved solid results contributing to a record net profit of Dh12.4 billion for the first nine months of 2023. FAB’s reaffirmed superior credit ratings of AA- (or equivalent), our international and diversified franchise, our financial strength, and ample liquidity, are among the distinct competitive strengths that position us well to continue our steady progress toward our strategic goals,” said Hana Al Rostamani, group chief executive officer of FAB.

She said with climate finance being a critical factor in climate progress, FAB is making strides on multiple fronts, including supporting energy transition and providing green financing, in addition to minimising its footprint and spearheading change across the region. “As the markets strengthen their trade flows and form broader economic partnerships across the globe, FAB’s international franchise ensures that we continue to play our unique role as a facilitator of global trade and investment,” Al Rostamani said.

FAB’s nine-month profit surge is a testimony to the overall performance of the UAE banks, which have outperformed their GCC peers on the back of strong liquidity conditions underpinned by high oil prices, foreign capital inflows, and moderate credit demand amid rising interest rates, according to Fitch Ratings.

Moody’s Investors Service said high-interest rates and business activity, along with increasing operating costs and steady provisions, will continue to support the net profits of the UAE lenders, and predicted that bottom-line profitability will increase further this year.

Lars Kramer, group chief financial officer at FAB, said the lender delivered double-digit growth in revenue and bottom line, building on the core growth momentum achieved since the start of the year. Group CET1 reached 14.2 per cent as of September 2023, underlining strong capital accretion.

“Operating income grew 38 per cent year-on-year from continued expansion in net interest income coupled with growth from diversified revenue streams, demonstrating our ongoing strategic focus on deepening client relationships across our global franchise. In addition to that, FAB aims to facilitate $75 billion of sustainable finance projects by 2030 and has already funded more than $18 billion in the first nine months of 2023 and $27 billion to-date from the 2022 baseline. Green finance and sustainable finance are growth markets, and the upcoming COP28 forum will showcase our leadership in this area and accelerate our reach and capacity,” said Kramer.

“FAB’s growth was driven by its diversified franchise and business model. Total assets were approximately Dh1.2 trillion as the bank continued to power cross-border trade, economic growth, and the transition to a low-carbon future across its global network,” the lender said.

Non-interest income grew 46 per cent in the first nine months of 2023, contributing 35 per cent to Group revenue, while international operations grew 31 per cent year-on-year to contribute 19 per cent to total group revenue, reflecting the UAE’s position at the nexus of global trade and investments.

“Thanks to its robust fundamentals, FAB is well-positioned to navigate the evolving environment and higher-for-longer interest rates. Despite ongoing transformational investment, the cost/income ratio for the first nine months of 2023 remained healthy at 25.4 per cent, reflecting positive jaws. FAB maintained strong capital generation and asset quality, further optimising its capital structure in October through an inaugural Tier 2 bond issuance the largest-ever conventional bond issuance from a Mena bank,” the statement said.