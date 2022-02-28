FAB shareholders approve dividends of Dh7.64b for 2021

File photo

FAB’s record performance in 2021 demonstrates the strength of diversified business and ability to capitalise on market opportunities.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 7:54 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 7:56 PM

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank, approved the dividend distribution of 70 per cent of paid-up capital for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, or Dh0.70 equivalent per share, split into 49 fils in cash and 21 fils in the form of shares in lieu of cash, for a total of Dh7.64 billion.

Owners of FAB shares registered on March 10, 2022 (i.e. buyers on 08 March, 2022) are entitled to the dividends.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of FAB, said: “2021 was a year of strong economic rebound despite uncertainties and an uneven global recovery. First Abu Dhabi Bank has achieved a solid performance and has maintained its commitment towards achieving the highest value for its shareholders, and as such, I am pleased to announce dividends totalling Dh7.64 billion for 2021, split into Dh5.35 billion in cash and Dh2.29 billion equivalent in new shares. Our dividend structure for the year reflects our focus on preserving capital to drive future growth, and is the highest dividend distribution amongst UAE banks, in addition to the 46 per cent return generated by FAB’s share price in 2021. As an engine for economic growth, FAB is dedicated to supporting our clients and communities to prosper and thrive in 2022 and beyond. We have generated significant value over the years, and we are deeply committed to sustaining our track record of delivering superior and sustainable shareholder returns over the long term.”

All items on the agenda were discussed and approved, including FAB’s financial statements for the full year ended December 31, 2021, and the amendment to the bank’s articles of association to increase the share capital to Dh11.05 billion through the issuance of 127.61 million new shares, subject to regulatory approvals.

Hana Al Rostamani, group chief executive officer at FAB, said: “FAB’s record performance in 2021 demonstrates the strength of our diversified business and our ability to capitalise on market opportunities in an improving economic backdrop, creating value for all our stakeholders. Our robust foundation and strategic focus position us very well to build on this momentum of sustainable growth and transformation, to strengthen our competitive position in the UAE and our targeted markets, and to create a future-proof bank. As we continue this journey together, I would like to thank our employees, clients, partners, regulators and our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence in FAB.” — business@khaleejtimes.com