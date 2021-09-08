FAB appoints heads of investment banking and consumer banking groups
The UAE’s largest bank continues to build its leading position in local and international markets.
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) appoints Martin Tricaud as group head of its investment banking group and Futoon Almazrouei as group head of consumer banking group UAE, as the UAE’s largest bank continues to build its leading position in local and international markets. Both Martin and Futoon will report directly to FAB’s group chief executive officer, Hana Al Rostamani.
Martin was previously CEO MENAT and deputy chairman of HSBC Middle East Ltd. Prior to this, he was CEO for HSBC Australia and HSBC Korea and held senior leadership positions over two decades at HSBC Global Banking and Markets across the Middle East, the UK and Europe. Martin Tricaud will be responsible for leading FAB’s group-wide investment banking business.
Futoon brings extensive experience to the role, having previously held leadership positions across FAB’s consumer banking business where she was central to driving the group’s digital transformation agenda. Futoon Almazrouei will be responsible for driving growth in FAB’s UAE consumer banking franchise.
Martin and Futoon will play pivotal leadership roles in strengthening FAB’s position as a regional and global leader both in consumer banking and investment banking in the region and beyond.
The appointments come as FAB continues to focus on accelerating business growth, capitalising on its unique competitive strengths to unlock opportunities for its clients, people and all stakeholders to drive further growth and transformation. — business@khaleejtimes.com
