FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

New strategy will promote the economic and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah
Federal regulators said Monday they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries.
American Airlines said it expects to get its first new 787 in more than 15 months as early as Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration announcement confirmed reports late last month and came days after the agency’s acting chief met with safety inspectors who oversee Boeing.
The FAA said acting Administrator Billy Nolen wanted to hear about steps Boeing has taken to fix manufacturing problems and ensure independence for Boeing employees who work with regulators.
Production of the big, two-aisle 787 has been marred by several problems including gaps between panels of the carbon-composite skin, and use of unapproved titanium parts from a supplier in Italy. Those issues prevented Boeing from delivering any of the planes for most of the last two years, and about 120 have been parked while Boeing tried to fix the production process.
The FAA said it will inspect each plane before it is approved for delivery.
American Airlines was hit particularly hard by the halt in deliveries. Earlier this year, it delayed some planned international flights because Boeing wasn’t able to deliver the planes on schedule.
American said Monday that its newest 787 will come from a Boeing factory in South Carolina and is expected to begin carrying passengers “in the coming weeks.” American said that will make 47 active 787s in its fleet, with another 42 on order.
Shares of Boeing Company, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, gained less than one per cent on Monday after being up nearly four per cent earlier in the trading session. — AP
New strategy will promote the economic and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah
The ADX-listed company said it secured all regulatory approvals and reduced its share capital to Dh1.435 billion from Dh2.325 billion to absorb all the accumulated losses
The UAE government is expected to announce its corporate tax policy framework, including its transfer pricing regulation, this summer
Excellent half year results and successful strategic execution are testament to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for Adnoc as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self-sufficiency
Yahsat is on track to grow 2022 financial year dividend by at least two per cent to 16.12 fils per share or Dh393 million ($107 million), split into two equal instalments payable around October 2022 and May 2023
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of Canadian regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the next 60 days
Strong result driven primarily by subsidiary's solid performance and profitable business acquisitions in first half 2022; H1 total revenue climbs 121% to Dh21.93 billion
An investor sentiment survey of over 2,800 investors and 1,100 business owners across 14 markets by UBS found that investors worldwide are focused on their retirement savings, with some holding off on making big purchases