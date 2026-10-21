US regulator certifies Boeing's 737 MAX 10, clearing way for deliveries

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday granted final approval to the long-delayed Boeing 737 MAX 10, clearing the way for the US planemaker to begin delivering the largest version of its best-selling airplane.

Boeing has said the MAX 10 will be a major driver of cash flow in its ongoing financial recovery following years of crises and controversies that slowed the company's timeline for the MAX 10. So far, airlines have ordered more than 1,550 MAX 10s, and the model accounts for 31% of Boeing's outstanding 737 backlog, according to IBA, an aviation analytics consultancy.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to appear on Tuesday at a Boeing factory in Everett, Washington, to tout the FAA certification. Boeing in July opened a new production line at the Everett plant to increase 737 output, which it also assembles in nearby Renton. Before the delays, Boeing had initially planned to start delivering the MAX 10 in 2020.

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Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said deliveries will begin in the coming months, adding that the MAX 10 "offers greater capacity, longer range and the best seat economics in its class."

The largest MAX 10 can hold up to 230 passengers, compared with up to 195 for the MAX 9 and 160 for the MAX 7.

However, the delays have helped European rival Airbus' A321neo secure a greater share of the large single-aisle market.

The bigger, higher-capacity plane is crucial to several airlines' growth plans. Major customers for the MAX 10 include United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Ryanair , Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

The planemaker has already built a handful of MAX 10s awaiting delivery.

Boeing has faced a more stringent certification process since two fatal MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people, as well as scrutiny of the company's production and quality systems after a January 2024 mid-air cabin panel blowout on a nearly new Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

The FAA in August approved the smaller 737 MAX 7 after a review that lasted more than eight years.

The regulator required the MAX 10 to include significant improvements, including updates to the flight control system with an enhanced angle-of-attack sensor. Those will be applied to the existing fleet in the coming years.

A problem with the anti-ice system on 737 MAX engines that arose in 2023 further delayed certification of the MAX 7 and 10.

Boeing disclosed another glitch in late September with the latest update of the 737 MAX's navigation software, which threatened to further delay certification. However, the FAA determined it did not pose a safety concern and did not require Boeing to fix the problem as a condition of certifying the plane.

Boeing is still working on certifying the 777-9, its largest jetliner in production, which is six years behind schedule. The company has said it expects to complete certification and begin deliveries in 2027.