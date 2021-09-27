EZDubai to develop four new upcoming facilities
EZDubai, the fully dedicated e-commerce free zone strategically located in the heart of Dubai South’s Logistics District has announced that 270,000 square feet of space is currently under construction.
Preparing for future demand, an additional four facilities are under development to complement the 1,300,000 square feet already developed and handed over. The announcement comes on the sidelines of the company’s participation at the upcoming Seamless Middle East 2021 exhibition, which will take place on September 29-30, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The UAE is taking giant strides to become the fastest-growing e-commerce market in the Middle East, with a domestic e-commerce sector set to contribute Dh12 billion to the local GDP by 2023. The e-fulfilment centres located in EZDubai, and supported by market demand, have created a need for proximity last-mile centres within the cluster. Staying ahead of the curve, EZDubai is constructing two last-mile centres to support the business generated by the big market leaders. Such last-mile centres successfully support the customer journey, enabling cluster benefits and cements EZDubai’ s position as a regional hub for e-commerce players from across the world.
Dubai South has consistently supported sustainability measures across all its facilities and is further surpassing its efforts by aligning with the government’s vision of ensuring sustainable development. Subsequently, through its continuous upgrades to its infrastructure, EZDubai is commissioning district cooling infrastructure. The infrastructure will reduce the carbon footprint as well as benefit clients by optimizing cooling costs and creating a healthy, efficient work environment.
Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said: “We are delighted with the growth of EZDubai over the past two years since its inception. Due to increased demand, we are continuously developing additional facilities to ensure that our discerning partners receive the best services. At Dubai South, we understand that structural change in the service economy is an inevitable affiliation of economic growth; therefore, we presented a distinctive business model that paves the way for our valued clientele to benefit from economies of scale within EZDubai to ensure the lowest possible cost for every successfully fulfilled order."
EZDubai has been at the forefront of the e-commerce sector in delivering Dubai’s first dual-licensed, hybrid-bonded facilities. Its success can be demonstrated with its host of global and regional e-commerce tenants who undertake fulfilment from the district, utilizing Dubai South’s customer centric processes with its seamless, multimodal connectivity between road, air, and sea transportation.
The 9,902,700 square-feet purpose-built e-commerce hub is designed to attract the world’s leading e-commerce companies and create a benchmark with its infrastructure. EZDubai, which was launched in January 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and aims to promote the emirate’s position as a hub for global e-commerce.
