Exporting 95% of Ducab Metals' products to 55 markets around the world: CEO

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $80.40 a barrel by 1442GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $73.59
Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of Ducab Metals Business, has said that the company aims to promote products that bear the "Made in the UAE" brand by exporting 95 per cent of its products to more than 55 markets around the world.
In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (Wam), Al Ahmedi highlighted the company's ambition through its strategy of geographical diversification to enter new markets and empower the UAE’s industrial capabilities worldwide.
He added that Ducab Metals participates in the National In-Country Value Programme by enabling the supply chain, developing industries, attracting foreign investment, creating quality job opportunities in the private sector and empowering national competencies.
Al Ahmedi explained that continuous development is one of the pillars of work in the Ducab Group, pointing out that the year 2022 witnessed the company developing new products.
The CEO of Ducab Metals said there is no doubt that our success in delivering our products to various international markets, including Mexico and Brazil, enhances the value of the Emirati product and confirms its competitiveness, as our customers trust the efficiency and high quality of our products.
"We are proud of this achievement and our contribution to promoting the ‘Made in UAE’ brand all over the world," he said.
He pointed out that the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) Group provides a global model for the supply chain through the presence of raw materials and their manufacturers to export through Khalifa Port with an economic system that puts the supplier, factory and exporter in one location, to significantly contribute to creating a strong economic competitive model and as an example of this integrated system is the strategic relationship that brings together Ducab Metals with Emirates Global Aluminum, with the two companies being part of Kizad.
Al Ahmedi indicated that this integrated system, coupled with the latest infrastructure facilities, has contributed significantly to the growth of the business of the Ducab metal factory located in Kizad, which exports 95 per cent of its total products to global markets.
He said Ducab Metals meets the aspirations of the UAE to further diversify the local economy and promote the circular economy by recycling materials as per the best international practices for recycling and participating in the supply of copper and aluminium products via its partners to clean and renewable energy projects in the country." — Wam
Group plans to trim its capital spending while providing more collateral in the form of stock pledges to lenders
The latest oil market report from the IEA expects oil supply growth to slow to one million barrels per day. It forecasts global oil demand will increase by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2023 to reach a record 101.7 million barrels per day — with nearly half of that coming from China
The boards of Renault and Nissan have approved equalising the stake each automaker holds in the other, bringing a better balance in the French-Japanese alliance
Due recognition should be given for our constructive and positive role in supporting global market stability including to remind ourselves that the G20 and major consumers around the world commended us for our historical actions taken since 2020, says Opec secretary-general Haitham Al Ghais
The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates