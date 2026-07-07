Expo City Dubai issues UAE’s first green licences to 6 businesses

Expo City Dubai has issued the first Expo Green Licences to six businesses, ranging from small social enterprises to multinational organisations, as the city builds momentum in its role as the UAE’s first Green Innovation District.

The Expo Green Licence is a key enabler of the Green Innovation District – a joint initiative with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism to connect businesses under a shared goal of driving sustainable innovation.

The six ventures, spanning waste management to climate tech, are the first of a robust pipeline of applicants from the UAE and abroad. The licence is the first of its kind in the UAE, setting a qualification benchmark that ensures only businesses with demonstrated environmental, social and governance credentials form part of the District.

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Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said attracting, enabling and scaling sustainability-focused business, innovation and talent is integral to the Green Innovation District;s mission to deliver measurable environmental, economic and social impact.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council, said the Expo Green Licence is a powerful tool to encourage innovation and support green business growth.

“The companies receiving their licence are frontrunners in the ongoing evolution of the Green Innovation District, and we look forward to welcoming more innovative organisations that will drive the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

First licensees

Presented with their licences by Al Marri and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority, were AirJoule, a climate tech company with an atmospheric water harvesting system, and Dubai-based e-waste management firm WAT (We Are Tech). Polygreen, a global circular economy leader, was also among the first cohort.

They join Carbon Assurance, the first UAE-established body accredited by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) for greenhouse gas validation and verification, and Carbon Standard, which helps set sustainability targets and emission reduction strategies. RBT Collective, a partner in Expo City’s food rescue programme Terrazo, has also been granted the licence.

The licence offers two pathways: established companies with recognised ESG ratings qualify directly, while smaller enterprises are assessed individually by Expo City’s in-house sustainability experts based on their products or services in climate action, sustainability, energy and water efficiency, or circular economy.

The support package, valued at upwards of Dh400,000, covers discounted setup fees, sustainability services, and promotion support, along with mission invitations via the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and collaboration with MAJRA. Licence-holders will also join the Green Majlis forum and gain fast-track access to IP support via the ministry's upcoming Green IP office.