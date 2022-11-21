Expo City Dubai development to meet all future needs: Ahmed Al Khatib

There are many verticals such as entertainment, F&B and others that will carry the values and legacy of Expo 2020, says chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai is being built at Expo 2020 site. Earlier, it was named District 2020.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 4:44 PM

Expo City Dubai is being developed in such a way that it can be transformed to meet any future needs, said a senior official on Monday.

While speaking at Cityscape Dubai 2022, Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai, said the new development will have a strong infrastructure that meets the requirements of the future and whatever the need for the new changes arises.

“We ensure that everything is within 15 minutes of reach for the people in the city including offices, entertainment, coffee shop etc. The entire site will be equipped as much as we could cope with future human needs,” Al Khatib said during a chat on the first day of the three-day Cityscape Dubai 2022 on Monday.

While commenting on renaming the Expo City, he added that the impact of Expo 2020 was incredible as more than one million students and over 24 million visitors visited the expo, therefore, the word ‘Expo’ became a brand and feedback from visitors was amazing as they had an emotional connection with Expo.

“We didn’t want to lose this so it was a natural transition to Expo brand,” he said.

In addition to real estate, Al Khatib noted that there are many verticals such as entertainment, F&B and others that will carry the values and legacy of Expo 2020.

Al Khatib added that sustainability and the ability to transform the cities are hot topics and it requires a lot of infrastructure planning that can be transformed to meet future needs easily.

“The impact expo created about sustainability is amazing. We were approached by so many developers to learn the impact that Expo created.”

— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com