Expo Centre Sharjah to host 49 major events in 2023

The new exhibitions will not only enhance Sharjah's position as a preferred global destination for hosting large and important events and specializsed exhibitions, but will also solidify ECS's leading position in the exhibition and conference industry in the region

A view of Expo Centre Sharjah. The centre attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually.—File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 5:01 PM

The Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has announced its events calendar for 2023, which includes 49 economic, commercial, and cultural exhibitions, an increase of 23 per cent from the 40 events held in 2022. The calendar also features events to be hosted by its affiliate centres in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.

The Expo Centre Sharjah emphasized that the 2023 calendar has never been more special and distinctive, as it includes eight exhibitions and conferences to be organized in Sharjah for the first time.

The new exhibitions will not only enhance Sharjah's position as a preferred global destination for hosting large and important events and specializsed exhibitions, but will also solidify ECS's leading position in the exhibition and conference industry in the region.

The new exhibitions include the 1st UAE Schools & Nursery Show, the Edilsocial Expo, the International Conference on Language, the Big Shopper Sale, the Arab Rubber Expo, the Roto-Moulding Trade Expo, and PU Tech, all of which will be held at the ECS. The Mango Festival, however, will be hosted by Expo Khorfakkan.

Added value

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the ECS's 2023 events calendar has been carefully planned to reflect the improved investment climate in Sharjah and enhance the emirate’s business environment.

Al Owais added that the calendar aligns with the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is in line with the emirate's economic development goals, promoting sustainability and stimulating the economy as part of the developments in the UAE's national economy. He also emphasized that the calendar has been designed to support the major activities, events, and economic exhibitions that are contributing to the momentum of the UAE's economy.

Logistic capabilities

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the introduction of new exhibitions to the 2023 calendar is a result of the ECS's exceptional development in logistics services, made possible by the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the strategic visions

Al Midfa stressed that the centre now boasts exceptional capabilities, modern, world-class facilities, advanced technologies, and high-quality services for event organisers from different countries. With flexible indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces and a total area of 453,000 square feet across six spacious halls, plus a 64,600 square-foot car park and six large gates for loading and unloading services, the ECS attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually.

SteelFab

The Expo Centre kicked off the new year of 2023 with the 18th edition of SteelFab, strengthening its position as one of the most significant regional events focused on showcasing the latest and most innovative metalworking machinery and technology from around the world. The event drew in thousands of visitors, including local and international leaders in the steel industry.

Specialised exhibitions

In February 2023, the centre will host three specialised exhibitions, including the 7th edition of Xposure, the International Photography Festival, taking place from February 9 to 15, the 8th edition of the International Paper Exhibition Paper One Show, organised by the Al Furat Fair Organiser from February 21 to 23, and the inaugural edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show from February 24 to 26.

Watch & Jewellery ME Show

In March 2023, the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show will take place from March 8–12, offering an opportunity for gold and jewelry enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and creations. The show will also return for its second edition of the year, taking place between September 27 and October 1, featuring wide international participation and various creative events and programs.

Expo Culinaire Returns

In April 2023, the Expo Centre Sharjah will host the Ramadan Nights 2023 event, organized with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Running from April 6 to 22, the event will feature a variety of activities, promotions, and significant discounts. Following this, the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival will be held, and ECS will also host the Expo Culinaire, a showcase of culinary arts and international cuisines, taking place from May 15–17, 2023.

Quality exhibitions

The Expo Centre Sharjah's 2023 calendar features an array of high-quality, specialised exhibitions that support the construction industry. Of particular note is the Edilsocial Expo, which will be held at the ECS for the first time between October 9 and 11. In the same time period, the Gulf Coatings Show will also take place, followed by the Arab Rubber Expo, which will be held from November 21 to 23, as will the Roto-Moulding Expo. Furniture 360 will also be held from November 30 to December 3.

This is in addition to the National Career Exhibition and the International Education Show, which will be held between October 17 and 21. Both events are tailored to help in the recruitment, training, and development of young Emirati talents. They will also provide advice to fresh graduates on how to choose their career paths to meet the demands of the labor market. They also provide an opportunity for students and parents to learn about various university services and choose the best educational opportunities.

Cultural activities

The centre also plays host to a number of local and international cultural events, with the Sharjah International Book Fair being the most prominent. Overseen by the Sharjah Book Authority, this event is the largest of its kind in the region and features thousands of cultural activities and events each year. It welcomes Arab and non-Arab dignitaries, VIPs, authors, writers, poets, and intellectuals.

Retail industry

Driven by its commitment to supporting the retail sector, the centre will organize various commercial exhibitions, such as the Big Shopper Sale, Back to School, and Winter Clearance Sale. These events aim to provide a unique shopping experience for residents and visitors of Sharjah, and offer businesses an opportunity to reach a large audience. The winter clearance sale is scheduled to take place from December 22 to 31, 2023.

Expo Al Dhaid

The Expo Al Dhaid's 2023 calendar features a variety of diverse events and activities, such as the Sarah Al Ketbi exhibition, which took place from January 5–8. Meanwhile, the RAK Sale exhibition is held twice a year, with the first edition taking place on March 3-5 and the second on November 10-12.

The Details Expo will be held from March 11 to 13, the Jewels of Emirates Show from May 4 to 7, and the Kady Exhibition from June 28 to July 2. The Al Dhaid Dates Festival will be held from July 20–23; the Al Asayl exhibition for horses, camels, and falcons services and equipment will take place from September 8–10; and the Al Dhaid Agricultural Event will be held from October 13–15. Lastly, the Adventure and Camping Exhibition will be held from October 25–29.

Expo Khorfakkan

Meanwhile, Expo Khorfakkan's 2023 calendar of events includes the Zehbat Al Eid Expo from January 26–29, the Electronics Expo from February 23–25, the Bridal Expo from March 2–5, and the Khoulod El Maleh Expo from March 16–20.

Other events include the Ramadan Fair from March 23 to April 21, Eid Al Adha Expo in May 4-7, Bazzar Al Eid in June 1-3, Mango Festival in June 8-11, the Electronics Expo in July 6-8, the Perfume Expo in October 5-8, Khor Fakkan Real Estate in October 17-19, and the Bridal Show in November 2-5. The wrap-up event for 2023 will be the Bint Al Khlig exhibition, taking place from December 28, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

— business@khaleejtimes.com