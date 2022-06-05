Expo Centre Sharjah plans to boost the exhibition sector in the middle region

As part of its strategic innovative plan, Expo Centre Sharjah plans to boost the exhibition sector in the middle region and enhance its competitiveness, with the primary objective of increasing Expo Al Dhaid's event calendar by hosting specialised and high-quality exhibitions that will contribute in the development of the Emirate's economy, industry, trade, and tourism.

This was discussed at a meeting recently held at Expo Al Dhaid, which came after an inspection visit led by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Mohammed Misbah Al Tunaiji, director of the Sharjah Chamber’s Branch in Al Dhaid, as well as a number of Al Dhaid employees, also attended the meeting.

During the meet, a variety of key topics were also covered, including Al Dhaid's development plans, the prospect of expanding its facilities, and providing a highly qualified human resource.

In his address, Al Midfa said the Emirate's exhibition sector is progressing forward toward a new hopeful future.

"This is consistent with the Emirate's recent success in hosting significant regional and international events. Such events helped to strengthen the exhibition sector's role in assisting various economic, cultural, and trade domains."

"Expo Centre Sharjah is eager to revitalise the exhibition sector in the middle region and ensure its successful return following the pandemic. Thus, the meeting was a positive beginning toward developing plans for the Expo Centre Al Dhaid and anticipating its future prospects," he added.

Mohammed Al Tunaiji emphasized the significant efforts made by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Expo Center Sharjah in developing the middle and eastern regions’ exhibition sectors.

He also underlined Al Dhaid's past contributions to the exhibition sector, including meetings with organizers, traders, and various entities and institutions. As a result, there is a diverse events calendar and the availability of a perfect platform that fits the demands of the region and neighbouring emirates.

On his inspection visit to Expo Centre Al Dhaid, Al Midfa examined the exhibitions' organizational procedures. He was also introduced to the main events that would be hosted and organized in the future, such as the Al Asayel Exhibition and the Al Dhaid agriculture exhibition, by Al Dhaid's personnel.

