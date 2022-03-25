Expo Centre Sharjah, Italian delegation discuss promoting participation in WJMES

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa flanked by Antonio Franceschini, Sauro Servadei and others.— Supplied photo

The two sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in organising joint events and providing services and benefits to investors and exhibition visitors from both countries.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 8:41 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 8:43 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah discussed with an Italian delegation participating at the 49th edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2022 (WJMES) ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides, develop prospects for joint work, and exchange experiences on the best organizational and promotional practices to attract more Italian exhibitors to the coming editions.

This came during the meeting held on Thursday between Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, and Antonio Franceschini, National CNA Manager for Internationalisation, Italy, in the presence of Sauro Servadei, Communication Director, Internationalisation area, Artex, Italy.

They also reviewed the initial results of the participation of Italian companies at the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and its role in providing them with opportunities to sign deals, forge partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the gold and jewellery sector in the Middle East.

"The meeting is part of the Expo Centre's strategy to expand and develop its regional and international relations network, enhance cooperation with various economic activities, and establish permanent partnerships through the exhibitions and conferences," said Al Midfa.

He added: "The growing participation of Italian companies in Expo Centre's events, especially WJMES, spur us to exert more efforts to enhance cooperation between the two sides in adopting international best practices in organizing and hosting events and exhibitions."

Antonio Franceschini lauded the outstanding experience of the Expo Centre in the exhibition industry and its leading organizational and technical practices which enabled it to organize a large number of specialised international exhibitions, most notably the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

He highlighted the importance of the meeting in enhancing the participation of Italian companies in this event, especially in light of the successes achieved by the participating exhibitors and the impressive turnout of visitors.

Sauro Servadei expressed his happiness with the overwhelming participation of Italian companies in the event, pointing out that the initial results of the participation of Italian companies in WJMES reflect a tremendous success for them, especially when it comes to enhancing their communication with existing consumers, attracting new customers, and achieving a high sales volume.

