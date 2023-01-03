Expo Centre Sharjah all set for SteelFab2023

Two hundred exhibitors have confirmed their participation representing elite local and international players in the metalworks industry

View of expo centre in Sharjah. The two-day event provides an opportunity for companies and factories looking for cutting-edge technologies of machinery, prefabricated structural steel equipment, steelmaking machines, artificial intelligence robots, and other efficient and safe processing solutions for manufacturing metal sheets and sections.— KT FILE

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 2:43 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has announced the completion of all preparations for the 18th edition of the SteelFab (SteelFab 2023) exhibition, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The event is organised by ECS, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), from January 9-12, 2023. Two hundred exhibitors have confirmed their participation representing elite local and international players in the metalworks industry.

The exhibition is to present state-of-the-art innovations of over 400 leading global brands in metal forming, fabricating, welding, pipes manufacturing equipment and tools, ready-made metal sheet preparation and other technologies and systems used in lifting and material handling operations in various industries.

The event provides an opportunity for companies and factories looking for cutting-edge technologies of machinery, prefabricated structural steel equipment, steelmaking machines, artificial intelligence robots, and other efficient and safe processing solutions for manufacturing metal sheets and sections.

The exhibition, supported by leading international unions and federations of the steel industry, coincides with the Fasteners World Middle East exhibition, which specialises in industrial fasteners, assembly and installation systems, and manufacturing technologies of fasteners, warehousing and logistics services.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of ECS, said SteelFab is the leading and largest event of its kind in the region.

"ECS will witness this year a new and distinguished version as part of our endeavours to reinforce the exhibition's position and importance for the global, regional and local leaders of the industry, make the event an annual meeting place to introduce the latest advanced equipment, new products and applications, and exchange experiences and opinions among local and international specialists," he said.

The exhibition, he said, will promote the iron and steel industry in Sharjah and support the goals of the '300 billion project', which aims to develop and stimulate the industrial sector in the UAE and increase its GDP share to Dh300 billion by the year 2031.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of ECS's sales and marketing department, said that the exhibition will witness the launch of the Best Welder competition, in addition to holding many sessions and seminars that will shed light on the future of the iron and steel industry.

"The event will also give its visitors a chance to see and test the state-of-the-art devices and equipment during the presentations and live shows of the latest technologies and innovations in the metal forming and fabrication industry," he noted.

The pavilions will accommodate major commercial and industrial companies, representing some of the industry's leading nations, such as the UK, China, Italy, India, Germany and Türkiye.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com