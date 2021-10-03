Expo 2020: Smart production helps save huge on brand marketing

The advancements of technologies have made professional content production services more affordable for companies now than ever before.

The advancements of technologies have made professional content production services more affordable for companies now than ever before, saving millions of dirhams that businesses use in their brand marketing, said Fares El Jammal, co-owner at Shadow Productions.

The digital marketing space is evolving at a rapid pace, as virtual platforms are replacing in-person experiences. Since the second quarter of 2020, a significant boost has been seen in the social media consumption space.

Expo 2020 sets a perfect example of digital innovation. Shadow Productions is developing innovative videos and bespoke photography for Expo 2020 and some pavilions that are well adapted to the new media needs. These videos and content communicate and present the Expo2020 gala event, brand's message and are compatible to be distributed across all social media platforms.

The internet and social media platforms now form a vital part of brand marketing and influence consumers decisions. Globally, businesses are increasingly focused on building quality posts that deliver value to their followers on social media platforms and set an outstanding brand image.

Compelling visual content has become the most trusted form of brand marketing in the present era, where the world adapts to the new normal lifestyle. Most companies are looking for media production houses that offer them high-quality content in a cost-efficient way.

"In this era of social media predominance, exceptional imagery and creative video solutions are vital tools to engage with clients on various social media platforms," said El Jammal.

"At Shadow Productions, we provide full-fledged smart production services to client's, developing premium quality content on a timely basis and in a cost-efficient way that sets your brand apart from your competitors. We can provide yearly content to fill the client's daily, weekly and monthly needs."

