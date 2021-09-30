Business
Expo 2020: SAP House to showcase customer experience innovations

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 30, 2021
Mohammed Alhashmi and Sergio Maccotta. — Supplied photo

Expo visitors to the SAP House can experience how technology can shape our societies and economy for the better.

Global technology company SAP, the Expo 2020 Dubai Innovative Enterprise Software Partner, announced the opening ceremony of the SAP House, a 900 square meter innovation area that showcases immersive customer experience solutions.

“With Expo 2020 Dubai as a world showcase for innovation, the SAP House will welcome customers, partners, and government delegations to experience how businesses can meet the acceleration of change head-on,” said Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice- President, SAP Middle East South. “Expo visitors to the SAP House can experience how technology can shape our societies and economy for the better.”

“We are thrilled to open SAP House on the Expo 2020 Dubai site. We are working together to create an event that will show the power of collaboration and imagination in building a better tomorrow, at the most digitally connected World Expo in history,” said Mohammed Alhashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai. — business@khaleejtimes.com

