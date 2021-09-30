Expo 2020: SAP House to showcase customer experience innovations
Expo visitors to the SAP House can experience how technology can shape our societies and economy for the better.
Global technology company SAP, the Expo 2020 Dubai Innovative Enterprise Software Partner, announced the opening ceremony of the SAP House, a 900 square meter innovation area that showcases immersive customer experience solutions.
“With Expo 2020 Dubai as a world showcase for innovation, the SAP House will welcome customers, partners, and government delegations to experience how businesses can meet the acceleration of change head-on,” said Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice- President, SAP Middle East South. “Expo visitors to the SAP House can experience how technology can shape our societies and economy for the better.”
“We are thrilled to open SAP House on the Expo 2020 Dubai site. We are working together to create an event that will show the power of collaboration and imagination in building a better tomorrow, at the most digitally connected World Expo in history,” said Mohammed Alhashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
New trading floor inaugurated at ADX
The ADX One strategy comprises 22 strategic projects to encourage the ... READ MORE
-
Business
Expo 2020: Ajman Chamber membership fees to be...
The membership fees in the Ajman Chamber will be reduced by 50 per... READ MORE
-
Business
New genomic research facility to support food...
ICBA, BGI partner to establish Desert Life Science Laboratory. READ MORE
-
Business
Dewa allocates Dh4.26 billion for Expo 2020
The world’s largest event reflects the UAE’s success in... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: Gala event tonight will be...
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020...
The stunning Expo station, which opens tomorrow, will provide direct... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Special immigration counters for families...
The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo opening event to feature 910 artists on...
The star-studded ceremony will be streamed live to more... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony