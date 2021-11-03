Expo 2020 provides new real estate partnership between Dubai, Malaysia

Seri Michael JW Yang and Dr Ossama Alasmar signed a Memorandum of understanding in the Malaysian Pavilion located at the Expo 2020 Dubai.— Supplied photo

IBN is one of the leading real estate developers with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

General Director of IBN Corps Seri Michael JW Yang and Owner of RB Homes Dr Ossama Alasmar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the Malaysian Pavilion located at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Multinational enterprise IBN is one of the leading real estate developers with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Intending to find new investors for their local projects in Southeast Asia, Dubai overpowered the possibilities for new business.

On their side as a local specialist are Dr Alasmar with his partners Angelika Egoschin and Lilli Pfannenstiel – better known as the Real Estate Blondies.

Besides commercial and residential developments, IBN established internationally benchmarked healthcare facilities and enrolment into world-renowned colleges and universities.

The focus in Dubai is on innovation projects and looking out for joint venture partnerships and RB Homes will be the local partner in Dubai.

The former Neurosurgeon Dr. Alasmar owns multiple startups with RB Homes being one of them. This fast-growing company offers off-plan developments up to access to exclusive projects all over Dubai.

As representatives of the biggest developers of Malaysia, both, RB Homes and IBN are looking forward to close cooperation.

