Expo 2020: PepsiCo inaugurates three pavilions

PepsiCo is bringing the latest in sustainable food, beverage and retail experiences to Expo 2020 Dubai.

PepsiCo inaugurated its three pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai today as it opened The Plus (Pepsi and Lay’s), The Bolt (Gatorade) and The Drop (Aquafina). The latest innovations from PepsiCo such as the Aquafina Water Station and Pepsi Go are also open to Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to experience new ways to snack and drink.

PepsiCo will offer a first look of pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) in action to visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai through the various experiences included in each pavilion. The company recently announced pep+, its end-to-end strategic transformation, putting sustainability at the center of how the business will create shared value and growth. PepsiCo is providing Expo 2020 Dubai visitors with positive choices, from Aquafina and Sunbites, and experiences as a testament to how the company plans to bring pep+ to life.

Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, led the PepsiCo delegation throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai in opening ceremony, officially inaugurating the PepsiCo Pavilions.

“It is an honour to be in Dubai to celebrate the Opening Ceremony of Expo 2020 and PepsiCo’s role as Expo’s Official Beverage and Snack Partner. Expo 2020 Dubai will be a hub for innovation, creativity, and cross-industry collaboration, and our amazing PepsiCo pavilions – The Plus, The Bolt, and The Drop – will demonstrate how we are leveraging these capabilities to support our pep+ vision of driving positive outcomes for people, the planet, and our business. With millions of visitors coming together from nearly 200 countries across the world, Expo gives us hope that together we can meet our shared challenges and build a more sustainable future for us all,” said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO.

The Plus — located at the Opportunity District — will showcase new initiatives that helps build a better tomorrow, such as Lay’s Replay, which showcases how empty chip bags are given a second life and transformed into sustainable football pitches.

Similarly, The Bolt — located at the Mobility District — is centered around Gatorade and fuelling athletic performance through personalization. Zig-zagging through the iconic Gatorade lightning bolt, the experience explores Gatorade’s history, showcases the science and innovation in every bottle, the athletes that use it and how Gatorade is inspiring consumers to live healthier lifestyles.

Finally, The Drop — located at the Sustainability District — will highlight PepsiCo’s efforts to help farmers worldwide with sustainable water practices, smart use of water in manufacturing, and the brand’s innovative efforts to reduce, recycle, and reinvent packaging.

PepsiCo is bringing the latest in sustainable food, beverage and retail experiences to Expo 2020 Dubai which are set to transform the F&B industry, from the way we consume to the way we shop. Through Aquafina and Sunbites, PepsiCo is helping achieve Expo 2020 Dubai’s ambition of delivering the most sustainable World Expo ever.

Invnt Group and PepsiCo have strategically partnered to design and build three one-of-a-kind, interactive, and educational pavilions across the disctricts.

Scott Cullather, president and CEO, Invnt Group, said: “We’ve been working collaboratively with PepsiCo since 2006 on many of their largest activations and brand engagements across the portfolio. We are thrilled to continue that partnership through our purposeful work through these innovation driven pavilions. The entire world will be present at this magnificent global event, and we look forward to entertaining, educating, inspiring, and delighting.”

