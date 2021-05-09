Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Expo 2020 Dubai to give new impetus to Guinea, says Minister

Sandhya D'Mello /Dubai
sandhya@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 9, 2021

Gabriel Curtis, Guinea’s Minister of Investments and Public-Private Partnerships.

Supplied photo

Around 370 delegates representing 173 of the Expo’s 190-plus participating countries assembled for the sixth International Participants Meeting (IPM) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.


The Expo 2020 Dubai will give a new impetus to Guinea by providing a strong platform to strengthen relationship with the UAE, said Gabriel Curtis, Guinea’s Minister of Investments and Public-Private Partnerships, in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

Around 370 delegates representing 173 of the Expo’s 190-plus participating countries assembled for the sixth International Participants Meeting (IPM) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, as well as those who attended it virtually, reinforced that point and said that they were committed to a World Expo that will unify, excite and inspire.

Curtis said: “The Guinean pavilion is titled “tap into the source of West Africa” and should be ready by June 2021. Total investment for the pavilion is estimated at total $2 million which has used sustainable materials to ensure zero carbon emission. The nation will deploy 12 people at Expo city for six months.”

Guinea’s current focus in on energy, agro industry and infrastructure and these core pillars will deepen their ties with the UAE. “In terms of innovation, we want to develop sectors such as health, mobility, mobile money, mobile transactions, ecommerce and agriculture,” said Curtis. The improvement of the mobile internet penetration rate from 40 per cent to 65 per cent has placed Guinea among the top 5 African countries.

The nation anticipates to record a growth of 5.6 per cent in 2021against six per cent in 2020, despite the challenges faced due to impact of Covid-19 outbreak.

So far, Guinea has reported 23,000 cases anad 145 reported death in hospitals. “We have vaccinated over 100,000 people and the goal is to vaccinate a million people within the next three months. The situation seems to be under control, but we are very prudent,” added Curtis.

— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com

author

Sandhya D'Mello

Journalist. Period. My interests are Economics, Finance and Information Technology. Prior to joining Khaleej Times, I have worked with some leading publications in India, including the Economic Times.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210429&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210428865&Ref=AR&profile=1036 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 