Expo 2020 Dubai drives long-term business growth in region and beyond: SAP
Expo 2020 Dubai is using SAP Ariba solutions to digitise and automate procurement for more than 25,000 local and global suppliers who have already transacted more than Dh1 billion in spending on the platform.
The UAE government-led diversified economic growth initiatives such as the UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Vision 2071 are bold visions for digitally transforming the country’s economy, society, and environment, said Claudio Muruzabal, SAP President for Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa
The SAP Ariba deployment is aligned with government-led digital transformation, along with the goals of economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability. Supporting UAE and regional suppliers, Expo 2020 and SAP have run a series of onboarding summits for Expo’s valued supply chain network.
“By digitising its procurement, Expo 2020 Dubai is highlighting its commitment to driving long-term business growth in the region and beyond. SMEs will play a major role in supplying Expo, especially as the event’s procurement needs shift from construction to interior fit-outs, facilities management, and technology services,” added Muruzabal.
“Through this collaborative and mobile-friendly platform, registered suppliers can participate in sourcing events, negotiate and sign contracts, as well as submit invoices and track payments in real-time. Expo and SAP will continue to provide ongoing one-on-one support, including a dedicated helpdesk to guide suppliers throughout the evolution to digital transactions and processes.”
The SAP Ariba procurement solutions are running on the SAP UAE public cloud data centre, and connect to Ariba Network enabling buyers and suppliers to connect and transact. By running on the cloud, Expo 2020 Dubai can also gain scalability, flexibility, and data security as the event rolls out.
“Expo wanted to fully digitise and automate the procure-to-pay lifecycle – providing a streamlined digital experience for Expo 2020’s suppliers while enhancing transparency and efficiency across the event’s global supply chain,” concluded Muruzabal.
