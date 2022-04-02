Expo 2020 Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange records 185% growth in foreign currency exchange transactions in past 6 months

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange. — Supplied photo

The gathering of 192 participating countries in the emirate and the influx of visitors, businesses and investors have fuelled a noticeable increase in foreign exchange activities since the Expo’s grand opening in October 2021.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 3:50 PM

Al Ansari Exchange recorded a 185 per cent growth in foreign currency exchange transactions of non-residents during the six-month hosting period of Expo 2020 Dubai compared to the same period the year before and a 66 per cent growth compared to the pre-pandemic period (October 2019 to March 2020).

The top currencies to witness an increase in foreign exchange transactions during Expo 2020 Dubai were the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and Indian Rupee.

Being held under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’ the Expo has welcomed, as of 29 March around 23 million visitors as per official sources. Other factors such as the return of in-person conferences and ease of travel restrictions have also contributed to this growth.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “ Expo 2020 Dubai was truly the first of its kind in the region, and it has delivered on its promises successfully despite the pandemic. We are confident it will continue to have a significant and sustainable impact and will continue to drive more activities and Foreign Direct Investments not only in Dubai’s economy but in that of the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region. Our outlook is a minimum of 5 per cent increase in remittances over the next year, buoyed by factors such as human resource requirements and capital flows into the local market.”

According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), international visitors to the emirate passed 3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, when Dubai Expo 2020 was launched. Dubai also hosted 7.28 million international overnight visitors between January and December 2021. — business@khaleejtimes.com