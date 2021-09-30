Expo 2020: Ajman Chamber membership fees to be cut by 50%
The membership fees in the Ajman Chamber will be reduced by 50 per cent as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai promotional packages.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Emiri Resolution No. (20) of 2021 to reduce membership registration fees in the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry for new establishments licensed in free zones as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai promotional packages.
The decision stipulated that the membership fees in the Ajman Chamber for such establishments will be reduced by 50 per cent, provided that the registration request is submitted between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
This decision shall come into force on October 1, 2021, and be published in the Official Gazette. — Wam
