Explainer: Why Dubai food giant IFFCO fell into crisis, what it means for the Gulf

The move towards provisional liquidation of Dubai-based food conglomerate IFFCO is emerging as one of the Gulf’s most significant corporate distress stories in recent years, exposing how debt, geopolitical shocks and supply-chain disruptions can destabilise even long-established regional business groups.

Founded in 1975, IFFCO grew into one of the Middle East’s largest privately held FMCG and agri-business companies, with operations spanning edible oils, packaged foods, logistics, manufacturing and distribution across more than 50 countries. The group owns several well-known regional brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany and Noor.

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What exactly happened at IFFCO?

Over decades of expansion and acquisitions, the company reportedly accumulated debt estimated at around $2 billion. As global interest rates surged and liquidity conditions tightened, servicing that debt became increasingly difficult.

IFFCO entered restructuring negotiations with lenders, with Rothschild & Co brought in to advise on talks after replacing Alvarez & Marsal. But negotiations reportedly became increasingly complicated by weakening cash flows, governance concerns, shareholder complexities and mounting operational pressures.

The situation worsened sharply after the Iran conflict disrupted shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying pressure on supply chains and operating costs.

According to reports, an HSBC-led consortium of lenders has now initiated legal proceedings aimed at securing control of the business through provisional liquidation proceedings in Singapore and the Isle of Man, where some IFFCO entities are incorporated.

Why did the Hormuz disruption become so damaging?

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors, handling roughly one-fifth of global oil trade, major LNG shipments and substantial food and consumer imports into the Gulf.

When shipping disruptions intensified during the Iran conflict, businesses dependent on uninterrupted regional trade flows came under immediate pressure.

For companies like IFFCO, the consequences were severe. Freight and insurance costs surged as war-risk premiums jumped sharply. Food ingredients, edible oils, packaging materials and industrial inputs faced delays, disrupting inventory cycles and increasing working capital requirements.

Higher logistics expenses squeezed already weakening margins at a time when financing costs were continuing to rise. At the same time, banks and lenders became more cautious amid growing uncertainty, tightening credit lines and demanding stronger collateral protections.

For highly leveraged companies, this combination can rapidly trigger liquidity stress and refinancing difficulties.

Why is this case significant beyond IFFCO?

Analysts say the importance of the IFFCO crisis extends well beyond a single corporate restructuring because it exposes structural vulnerabilities that exist across parts of the Gulf corporate sector.

For decades, many regional conglomerates benefited from low borrowing costs, easy access to trade finance, stable shipping routes and rapid consumption growth fuelled by expanding Gulf economies.

But the operating environment has changed dramatically over the past two years.

Today, businesses are grappling with elevated interest rates, geopolitical instability, volatile commodity prices, disrupted logistics networks and weaker global demand visibility.

Companies carrying large debt burdens, thin liquidity buffers and heavy dependence on imported supplies are becoming increasingly vulnerable to prolonged disruptions and refinancing pressure.

Which sectors could face similar stress?

Analysts believe risks are rising across several sectors, particularly businesses heavily exposed to imported inputs, shipping activity and trade finance.

Food and FMCG companies remain among the most vulnerable because the Gulf imports the majority of its food requirements. Rising freight costs, commodity inflation and inventory shortages could place severe strain on companies with weak balance sheets.

Commodity trading firms may also face pressure if banks become more cautious in extending trade finance or increase collateral requirements amid elevated volatility.

Retail and distribution groups dependent on imported inventory could encounter delayed shipments, squeezed margins and softer consumer demand if geopolitical tensions persist.

Construction and industrial firms are also exposed to rising material and shipping costs, while aviation and logistics operators continue to face pressure from higher fuel prices, rerouting expenses and elevated insurance premiums.

Why could family-owned conglomerates face greater pressure?

The Gulf economy has historically been dominated by large family-controlled businesses, many of which expanded aggressively over decades using debt-funded growth models.

While these groups often developed into highly diversified regional giants, some continue to operate with concentrated decision-making structures, limited financial transparency and evolving governance systems.

During stable economic periods, such weaknesses may remain manageable. But geopolitical and financial shocks often expose vulnerabilities rapidly.

The IFFCO case is therefore likely to renew scrutiny around governance standards, succession planning, refinancing risks and board independence within the region’s private corporate sector.

Could more restructurings happen?

Industry observers increasingly believe the Gulf could witness more restructurings, distressed asset sales and creditor-led interventions if geopolitical instability and shipping disruptions continue for an extended period.

Much will depend on how quickly the Strait of Hormuz stabilises, whether oil price volatility eases and how global interest rates evolve over the coming quarters.

If disruptions continue for months rather than weeks, highly leveraged businesses with fragile liquidity positions could face mounting refinancing pressure.

Banks are also likely to become increasingly selective in extending credit to companies operating in sectors vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions and volatile operating conditions.

Possible scenarios ahead

Scenario 1: Controlled stabilisation

If regional tensions ease and shipping flows normalise, freight costs could gradually decline, liquidity conditions may improve and lenders could become more flexible in supporting restructurings.

Under this scenario, only the weakest companies would likely face major financial distress.

Scenario 2: Prolonged disruption

If shipping disruptions continue intermittently, insurance and logistics costs may remain elevated while working capital stress intensifies across trade-dependent sectors.

This could trigger broader corporate distress among highly leveraged businesses exposed to imports and regional supply chains.

Scenario 3: Credit tightening cycle

If banks become significantly more risk-averse, trade finance availability could shrink further while borrowing costs continue rising.

Debt-heavy companies may then struggle to refinance obligations, potentially leading to a wider wave of restructurings across the region.

Scenario 4: Structural business reset

The crisis may ultimately accelerate long-term changes in Gulf business models, including lower leverage, stronger governance frameworks, diversified sourcing strategies and greater investment in local manufacturing and supply-chain resilience.

Businesses may increasingly prioritise liquidity preservation and operational resilience over aggressive debt-driven expansion.

What does this mean for the UAE economy?

Analysts stress that the broader UAE economy remains fundamentally resilient despite isolated corporate distress cases.

The country continues to benefit from strong sovereign finances, world-class infrastructure, diversified logistics networks and major investments in food security and industrial development.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have also accelerated efforts to strengthen local manufacturing and improve supply-chain resilience as part of wider economic diversification strategies.

However, the IFFCO crisis highlights an increasingly important reality for Gulf businesses: even resilient economies cannot fully shield vulnerable companies when debt pressures, geopolitical disruptions and operational shocks collide simultaneously.

That is why the IFFCO case is increasingly being viewed not simply as a corporate restructuring story, but as an early warning sign of a more challenging and uncertain operating environment for businesses across the Gulf.