Experience-led retail to shape UAE mall sector in 2027

Dubai’s retail sector is entering a new phase in which shopping centres are increasingly being judged on the experiences they offer rather than their retail mix alone, according to industry insights shared by Wesam Aldora, Asset Head, Al Futtaim Real Estate.

The shift comes as mall operators across the UAE look for ways to maintain footfall in a competitive market where consumers have growing expectations around convenience, entertainment and personalised experiences.

Looking ahead to 2027, Aldora said retail is becoming “even more experience-led”, with shoppers seeking destinations that combine multiple aspects of daily life in one location. He said customers are looking for “more than just a place to shop” and increasingly want venues that bring together “retail, dining, entertainment and meaningful community experiences”.

The trend reflects a broader transformation in consumer behaviour, where malls are evolving from traditional shopping destinations into mixed-use social hubs. Aldora also highlighted the growing importance of convenience and personalisation, predicting that both will be supported by “a seamless blend of physical and digital touchpoints”.

For operators, he said success will depend on understanding the communities they serve and adapting to changing customer expectations. “The focus will increasingly be on understanding their communities, staying relevant to their evolving needs and creating compelling reasons for customers to visit and return,” he said.

The emphasis on community engagement is also influencing how mall owners manage redevelopment projects. Rather than shutting down sites during upgrades, some operators are choosing to renovate while remaining open, aiming to preserve customer habits and retailer revenues.

Discussing Arabian Center’s refurbishment, Aldora said community malls rely heavily on familiarity and routine. “Our customers and neighboring communities rely on us as part of their everyday routine, while our tenants depend on consistent daily trade,” he said, adding that closing a mall during redevelopment risks disrupting those relationships.

He noted that maintaining operations during construction requires careful planning and close coordination with retailers, but argued that continuity can offer a significant advantage. “A closure asks customers to build new habits elsewhere, and they may not return,” he said.

As retail competition intensifies, the industry’s challenge will be balancing convenience and everyday utility with the experiences that encourage consumers to spend more time, and ultimately more money, in physical destinations.